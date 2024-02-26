Call of Duty League 2024 Stage 2 Major Qualifiers Week 2 Day 3 results

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 2 has just concluded its second week of the Qualifiers round. New York Subliners, Toronto Ultra, and OpTic Texas are currently the league's frontrunners, closing out Week 2 with undefeated records. Meanwhile, Miami Heretics sit at the bottom of the team standings with an underwhelming 0-4 record.

The main tournament for CDL 2024 Major 2 is scheduled for March and will be hosted by Miami Heretics. This article will highlight the Week 2 Day 3 results for the CDL 2024 Qualifiers.

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 2 Qualifiers: Results of Week 2 Day 3

Carolina Royal Ravens grabbed their first win after taking down Seattle Surge. The team showcased their Hardpoint prowess as they dominated Games 1 and 4 on Skidrow and Rio.

Match 2 was a five-game thriller between Minnesota ROKKR and Boston Breach. The ROKKRs picked up two back-to-back wins after their Game 1 loss, but Boston Breach came back stronger to finish the series in their favor.

The last match of the week was a showdown between Atlanta FaZe and New York Subliners. The latter took down FaZe in five games, closing out the week undefeated.

Week 2 Day 3 matches

Match 1 (12 pm PT) - Seattle Surge vs. Carolina Royal Ravens (Skidrow: SEA 150 - CAR 250; Terminal: SEA 6 - CAR 3; Highrise: SEA 0 - CAR 3; Rio: SEA 145 - CAR 250)

(Skidrow: SEA 150 - CAR 250; Terminal: SEA 6 - CAR 3; Highrise: SEA 0 - CAR 3; Rio: SEA 145 - CAR 250) Match 2 (1:30 pm PT) - Minnesota ROKKR vs. Boston Breach (Invasion: MIN 189 - BOS 250; Invasion: MIN 6 - BOS 2; Invasion: MIN 3 - BOS 2; Sub Base: MIN 242 - BOS 250; Karachi MIN 1 - BOS 6)

(Invasion: MIN 189 - BOS 250; Invasion: MIN 6 - BOS 2; Invasion: MIN 3 - BOS 2; Sub Base: MIN 242 - BOS 250; Karachi MIN 1 - BOS 6) Match 3 (3 pm PT) - Atlanta FaZe vs. New York Subliners (Karachi: ATL 250 - NYS 135; Highrise: ATL 0 - NYS 6; Karachi: ATL 3 - NYS 1; Skidrow: ATL 210 - NYS 250; Invasion: ATL 4 - NYS 6)

Results of Week 2 Day 2 matches

Seattle Surge vs. Carolina Royal Ravens (1 - 3)

Minnesota ROKKR vs. Boston Breach (2 - 3)

Atlanta FaZe vs. New York Subliners (2 - 3)

Call of Duty League 2024 points standings

With the conclusion of Week 2, here are the updated team standings in CDL 2024 Major 2 Qualifiers:

Position Teams Win-Lose Points 1 New York Subliners (NYS) 4 - 0 40 2 Toronto Ultra (TOR) 3 - 0 30 3 OpTic Texas (OPT) 3 - 0 30 4 Las Vegas Legion (LAS) 2 - 1 20 5 Boston Breach (BOS) 2 - 1 20 6 Atlanta FaZe (ATL) 1 - 1 10 7 Los Angeles Thieves (LAT) 1 - 1 10 8 Carolina Royal Ravens (CAR) 1 - 2 10 9 Los Angeles Guerrillas (LAG) 0 - 2 0 10 Seattle Surge (SEA) 0 - 2 0 11 Minnesota ROKKR (MIN) 0 - 3 0 12 Miami Heretics (MIA) 0 - 4 0

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 2 Qualifiers: Schedule for Week 3

Here's the full schedule of Week 3 matches:

Week 3 Day 1 matches (March 1 at 12 pm PT)

Match 1: Minnesota ROKKR vs. Atlanta FaZe

Match 2: Seattle Surge vs. Toronto Ultra

Week 3 Day 2 matches (March 2 at 12 pm PT)

Match 1: Las Vegas Legion vs. Boston Breach

Match 2: OpTic Texas vs. Carolina Royal Ravens

Match 3: Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Seattle Surge

Week 3 Day 3 matches (March 3 at 12 pm PT)

Match 1: Miami Heretics vs. New York Subliners

Match 2: Atlanta FaZe vs. Toronto Ultra

Match 3: Minnesota ROKKR vs. Los Angeles Thieves

