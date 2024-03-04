Call of Duty League 2024 Stage 2 Major Qualifiers Week 3 Day 3 results

The third week of the Call of Duty League 2024 Major 2 Qualifiers has just concluded. The teams only have a few matches left to improve their standings for the main stage on March 21. Week 3 brought unexpected results and big changes across the leaderboard, with New York Subliners and OpTic Texas leading the team standings.

Read on to learn more about the Week 3 Day 3 results, updated team standings, and Week 4 schedule of the Call of Duty League 2024 Major 2 Qualifiers.

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 2 Qualifiers: Results of Week 3 Day 3

Miami Heretics suffered their fifth loss in the first match against frontrunner New York Subliners. The defending world champions were ruthless in all three game modes, dominating their opponent in each match.

The second match was a Major 1 Finals rematch between Toronto Ultra and Atlanta FaZe. This time, FaZe took the upper hand, giving Ultra their first loss in Major 2.

The final match of the week was a five-game thriller between Minnesota ROKKR and Los Angeles Thieves. After an exciting back and forth, the Thieves won the series on Terminal S&D.

Week 3 Day 3 matches

Match 1 (12 pm PT) - Miami Heretics vs. New York Subliners (Sub Base: MIA 155 - NYS 250; Invasion: MIA 4 - NYS 6; Invasion: MIA 0 - NYS 3)

(Sub Base: MIA 155 - NYS 250; Invasion: MIA 4 - NYS 6; Invasion: MIA 0 - NYS 3) Match 2 (1:30 pm PT) - Atlanta FaZe vs. Toronto Ultra (Karachi: ATL 250 - TOR 172; Rio: ATL 6 - TOR 5; Highrise: ATL 3 - TOR 1)

(Karachi: ATL 250 - TOR 172; Rio: ATL 6 - TOR 5; Highrise: ATL 3 - TOR 1) Match 3 (3 pm PT) - Minnesota ROKKR vs. Los Angeles Thieves(Invasion: MIN 205 - LAT 250; Invasion: MIN 2 - LAT 6; Invasion: MIN 3 - LAT 1; Skidrow: MIN 250 - LAT 231; Terminal: MIN 3 - LAT 6)

Results of Week 3 Day 3 matches

Miami Heretics vs. New York Subliners (0 - 3)

Atlanta FaZe vs. Toronto Ultra (0 - 3)

Minnesota ROKKR vs. Los Angeles Thieves (2 - 3)

Call of Duty League 2024 points standings

Position Teams Win-Lose Points 1 New York Subliners (NYS) 5 - 0 50 2 OpTic Texas (OPT) 4 - 0 40 3 Toronto Ultra (TOR) 4 - 1 40 4 Atlanta FaZe (ATL) 3 - 1 30 5 Las Vegas Legion (LAS) 3 - 1 30 6 Los Angeles Thieves (LAT) 2 - 1 20 7 Boston Breach (BOS) 2 - 2 20 8 Carolina Royal Ravens (CAR) 1 - 3 10 9 Seattle Surge (SEA) 1 - 3 10 10 Los Angeles Guerrillas (LAG) 0 - 3 0 11 Minnesota ROKKR (MIN) 0 - 5 0 12 Miami Heretics (MIA) 0 - 5 0

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 2 Qualifiers: Schedule for Week 4

Here's the match schedule for the Week 4 of CDL 2024 Major 2 Qualifiers:

Week 4 Day 1 matches (March 8 at 12 pm PT)

Match 1: Boston Breach vs. OpTic Texas

Match 2: Atlanta FaZe vs. Los Angeles Thieves

Match 3: Carolina Royal Ravens vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas

Week 4 Day 2 matches (March 9 at 12 pm PT)

Match 1: Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. New York Subliners

Match 2: Minnesota ROKKR vs. Seattle Surge

Match 3: Atlanta FaZe vs. Boston Breach

Week 4 Day 3 matches (March 10 at 12 pm PT)

Match 1: Los Angeles Thieves vs. Las Vegas Legion

Match 2: Carolina Royal Ravens vs. Miami Heretics

Match 3: OpTic Texas vs. Toronto Ultra

