The Qualifiers for Call of Duty League 2024 Major 2 are down to the final week. A total of 12 teams are pushing their limits for their last chance to improve their placement standings ahead of the main stage in Miami. Only two teams have managed to stay undefeated throughout the round: 2023 defending champs New York Subliners and unbreakable green wall OpTic Texas.

The Major 2 main tournament will run from March 20, 2024, to March 23, 2024. Here are the results of the final week of the CDL 2024 Major 2 Qualifiers.

Call of Duty League 2024 Stage 2 Major Qualifiers Week 5 Day 1 results

The first matchup of the Call of Duty League 2024 Stage 2 Major Qualifiers Week 5 Day 1 was a back-and-forth series between Seattle Surge and Vegas Legion. Each encounter was a close match, but Vegas ended up securing the victory in Hardpoint on Rio.

The second and final match of the day was a battle of the Los Angeles teams. The LA Thieves pulled off a convincing win against the LA Guerrillas, 3-1. With this loss, the Guerrillas have yet to win a single match in the entire Qualifiers.

Here are the full results of Week 5, Day 1 of CDL 2024 Major 2 Qualifiers.

Match 1 (12 pm PT) - Seattle Surge vs. Las Vegas Legion (Karachi: SEA 176 - LAS 250; Invasion: SEA 6 - LAS 5; Invasion: SEA 2 - LAS 3; Rio: SEA 165 - LAS 250)

(Karachi: SEA 176 - LAS 250; Invasion: SEA 6 - LAS 5; Invasion: SEA 2 - LAS 3; Rio: SEA 165 - LAS 250) Match 2 (1:30 pm PT) - Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Los Angeles Thieves (Invasion: LAG 185 - LAT 250; Terminal: LAG 6 - LAT 1; Highrise: LAG 1 - LAT 3; Sub Base: LAG 105 - LAT 250)

Seattle Surge vs. Las Vegas Legion (1 - 3)

Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Los Angeles Thieves (1 - 3)

Call of Duty League 2024 points standings

Position Teams Win-Lose Points 1 New York Subliners (NYS) 6 - 0 60 2 OpTic Texas (OPT) 6 - 0 60 3 Atlanta FaZe (ATL) 5 - 1 50 4 Toronto Ultra (TOR) 4 - 2 40 5 Las Vegas Legion (LAS) 4 - 2 40 6 Los Angeles Thieves (LAT) 4 - 2 40 7 Boston Breach (BOS) 2 - 4 20 8 Carolina Royal Ravens (CAR) 2 - 4 20 9 Minnesota ROKKR (MIN) 1 - 5 10 10 Seattle Surge (SEA) 1 - 5 10 11 Miami Heretics (MIA) 1 - 5 10 12 Los Angeles Guerrillas (LAG) 0 - 6 0

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 2 Qualifiers: Schedule for Week 5

Here's the Week 5 schedule for CDL 2024 Major 2:

Week 5 Day 1 matches (March 15 at 12 pm PT)

Match 1: Seattle Surge vs. Las Vegas Legion

Seattle Surge vs. Las Vegas Legion Match 2: Toronto Ultra vs. Los Angeles Thieves

Week 5 Day 2 matches (March 16 at 12 pm PT)

Match 1: Carolina Royal Ravens vs. Vegas Legion

Carolina Royal Ravens vs. Vegas Legion Match 2: Minnesota ROKKR vs. Miami Heretics

Minnesota ROKKR vs. Miami Heretics Match 3: Toronto Ultra vs. Los Angeles Thieves

Week 5 Day 3 matches (March 17 at 12 pm PT)

Match 1: Atlanta FaZe vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas

Atlanta FaZe vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas Match 2: Seattle Surge vs. Boston Breach

Seattle Surge vs. Boston Breach Match 3: New York Subliners vs. OpTic Texas

