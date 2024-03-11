The second day of the Call of Duty League 2024 Week 4 Major 2 Qualifiers was filled with dominating performances from the winning teams. New York Subliners and Atlanta Faze did not drop a single match in their series, while Minnesota ROKKR only lost a single map.

The main stage for the CDL 2024 Major 2 will be hosted by Miami Heretics and will kick off on March 20. This article will highlight the full results of the CDL 2024 Major 2 Qualifiers Week 4 Day 2.

Call of Duty League 2024 Stage 2 Major Qualifiers Week 4 Day 2 results

In the first match, New York Subliners got their fifth win in the Qualifying round after a convincing win over the Los Angeles Guerrillas. The team won 3-0, dominating the Guerrillas on the Invasion and Karachi maps.

The second match was a showdown between Minnesota Rokkr and Seattle Surge. The latter drew first blood by taking Game 1, but the former quickly recovered and snatched three successive games, leaving no chance for Seattle to bounce back.

Atlanta Faze was on a winning spree as they took down Boston Breach in Game 3. The team scored a perfect 3-0 in Skidrow, Terminal, and Invasion.

Week 4 Day 2 results

Match 1 (12 pm PT) - Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. New York Subliners (Invasion: LAG 143 - NYS 250; Karachi: LAG 1 - NYS 6; Invasion: LAG 1 - NYS 3)

(Invasion: LAG 143 - NYS 250; Karachi: LAG 1 - NYS 6; Invasion: LAG 1 - NYS 3) Match 2 (1:30 pm PT) - Minnesota ROKKR vs Seattle Surge (Skidrow: MIN 229 - SEA 250; Invasion: MIN 6 - SEA 4; Karachi: MIN 3 - SEA 0; MIN 250 SEA 171)

(Skidrow: MIN 229 - SEA 250; Invasion: MIN 6 - SEA 4; Karachi: MIN 3 - SEA 0; MIN 250 SEA 171) Match 3 (3 pm PT) - Atlanta FaZe vs. Boston Breach (Skidrow: ATL 250 - BOS 174; Terminal: ATL 6 - BOS 0; Invasion: ATl 3 - BOS 1)

Results of Week 4 Day 2 matches

Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. New York Subliners (0 - 3)

Minnesota ROKKR vs. Seattle Surge (3 - 1)

Atlanta FaZe vs. Boston Breach (3 - 0)

Call of Duty League 2024 points standings

After the Week 4 Day 2 matches, here are the current team standings:

Position Teams Win-Lose Points 1 New York Subliners (NYS) 6 - 0 60 2 OpTic Texas (OPT) 5 - 0 50 3 Atlanta FaZe (ATL) 5 - 1 50 4 Toronto Ultra (TOR) 4 - 1 40 5 Las Vegas Legion (LAS) 3 - 1 30 6 Los Angeles Thieves (LAT) 2 - 1 20 7 Boston Breach (BOS) 2 - 4 20 8 Carolina Royal Ravens (CAR) 2 - 3 20 9 Seattle Surge (SEA) 1 - 4 10 10 Minnesota ROKKR (MIN) 1 - 5 10 11 Los Angeles Guerrillas (LAG) 0 - 5 0 12 Miami Heretics (MIA) 0 - 5 0

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 2 Qualifiers: Schedule for Week 4

Check the full schedule of the CDL 2024 Major 2 Qualifiers Week 4:

Week 4 Day 1 matches (March 8 at 12 pm PT)

Match 1: Boston Breach vs. OpTic Texas

Match 2: Atlanta FaZe vs. Los Angeles Thieves

Match 3: Carolina Royal Ravens vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas

Week 4 Day 2 matches (March 9 at 12 pm PT)

Match 1: Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. New York Subliners

Match 2: Minnesota ROKKR vs. Seattle Surge

Match 3: Atlanta FaZe vs. Boston Breach

Week 4 Day 3 matches (March 10 at 12 pm PT)

Match 1: Los Angeles Thieves vs. Las Vegas Legion

Match 2: Carolina Royal Ravens vs. Miami Heretics

Match 3: OpTic Texas vs. Toronto Ultra

