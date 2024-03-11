Week 4 of the Call of Duty League 2024 Major 2 Qualifiers has concluded, with New York Subliners and Optic Texas being the only teams to go undefeated so far. The teams only have a week left to improve their current standings for the Major 2 placements. The main event will be hosted by Miami Heretics on March 20, 2024.

For the full results, schedule, and team standings for Week 4, read the article below.

Call of Duty League 2024 Stage 2 Major Qualifiers Week 4 Day 3 results

In the first match, the Los Angeles Thieves pulled a quick 3-1 against the Las Vegas Legion to pick up their third win in the qualifying round. The teams are currently tied in the overall standings, with a match record of 3-2.

Game 2 was an exciting series for Major 2 host Miami Heretics, as they finally picked up their first win by defeating Carolina Royal Ravens by a 3-1 scoreline.

Meanwhile, Major 1 champs Toronto Ultra seem to struggle after losing last week. Optic Texas secured a convincing win over Ultra to stay undefeated in the Qualifiers.

Week 4 Day 3 results

Match 1 (12 pm PT) - Los Angeles Thieves vs. Las Vegas Legion (Invasion: LAT 204 - LAS 250; Invasion: LAT 6 - LAS 3; Highrise: LAT 3 - LAS 2; Rio: LAT 250 - LAS 173)

(Invasion: LAT 204 - LAS 250; Invasion: LAT 6 - LAS 3; Highrise: LAT 3 - LAS 2; Rio: LAT 250 - LAS 173) Match 2 (1:30 pm PT) - Carolina Royal Ravens vs. Miami Heretics (Rio: CAR 194 - MIA 250; Invasion: CAR 2 - MIA 6; Highrise: CAR 3 - MIA 0; Sub Base: CAR 133 - MIA 250)

(Rio: CAR 194 - MIA 250; Invasion: CAR 2 - MIA 6; Highrise: CAR 3 - MIA 0; Sub Base: CAR 133 - MIA 250) Match 3 (3 pm PT) - OpTic Texas vs. Toronto Ultra (Rio: OPT 208 - TOR 250; Karachi: OPT 6 - TOR 0; Invasion: OPT 3 - TOR 0; Skidrow: OPT 155 - TOR 250; Terminal: OPT 6 - TOR 1)

Results of Week 4 Day 3 matches

Los Angeles Thieves vs. Las Vegas Legion (3 - 1)

Miami Heretics vs. Carolina Royal Ravens (3 - 1)

OpTic Texas vs. Toronto Ultra (3 - 2)

Call of Duty League 2024 points standings

With the conclusion of Week 4, here are the updated team standings for Major 2 Qualifiers:

Position Teams Win-Lose Points 1 New York Subliners (NYS) 6 - 0 60 2 OpTic Texas (OPT) 6 - 0 60 3 Atlanta FaZe (ATL) 5 - 1 50 4 Toronto Ultra (TOR) 4 - 2 40 5 Los Angeles Thieves (LAT) 3 - 2 30 6 Las Vegas Legion (LAS) 3 - 2 30 7 Boston Breach (BOS) 2 - 4 20 8 Carolina Royal Ravens (CAR) 2 - 4 20 9 Seattle Surge (SEA) 1 - 4 10 10 Minnesota ROKKR (MIN) 1 - 5 10 11 Miami Heretics (MIA) 1 - 5 10 12 Los Angeles Guerrillas (LAG) 0 - 5 0

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 2 Qualifiers: Schedule for Week 5

Check out the full schedule of the CDL 2024 Major 2 final week:

Week 4 Day 1 matches (March 15 at 12 pm PT)

Match 1: Seattle Surge vs. Las Vegas Legion

Seattle Surge vs. Las Vegas Legion Match 2: Toronto Ultra vs. Los Angeles Thieves

Week 4 Day 2 matches (March 16 at 12 pm PT)

Match 1: Carolina Royal Ravens vs. Vegas Legion

Carolina Royal Ravens vs. Vegas Legion Match 2: Minnesota ROKKR vs. Miami Heretics

Minnesota ROKKR vs. Miami Heretics Match 3: Toronto Ultra vs. Los Angeles Thieves

Week 4 Day 3 matches (March 17 at 12 pm PT)

Match 1: Atlanta FaZe vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas

Atlanta FaZe vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas Match 2: Seattle Surge vs. Boston Breach

Seattle Surge vs. Boston Breach Match 3: New York Subliners vs. OpTic Texas

