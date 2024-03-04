CDL 2024 Major 1 Final day: Grand final winner, prize money, and more

CDL 2024 Major 1 is the first main league since the offseason. Hosted by Boston Breach, the main tournament was the culmination of a four-week-long qualifying series where twelve teams competed for bracket placement. The top teams to emerge from the qualifying round were Atlanta Faze, Toronto Ultra, and New York Subliners.

The main tournament kicked off at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on January 25 and lasted until January 28. This article will highlight the results of the CDL 2024 Major 1 Final.

Who won the CDL 2024 Major 1?

Toronto Ultra won the first Major in Call of Duty League 2024. The championship was a Winner's bracket Finals rematch between Toronto and Atlanta, two competitive teams dominating the league throughout the Qualifying round.

Toronto Ultra headed into the event as the second placer in the qualifiers and advanced through the upper bracket of the main tournament. They showcased dominating victories, defeating Seattle Surge and Minnesota RØKKR in clean sweeps, and dominating Atlanta FaZe 3-1.

Meanwhile, the top-seeded team from the qualifiers, Atlanta FaZe, also had strong performances, winning against Los Angeles Guerillas 3-0 and narrowly edging out OpTic Texas 3-2 in the upper bracket.

FaZe rallied back with a 3-1 victory in the lower bracket final, setting the stage for a rematch against Toronto Ultra in the grand finals.

Despite FaZe's efforts to keep up with Ultra's incredible teamwork, they fell short and lost in Game 5. Toronto Ultra showcased relentless dominance in Hardpoint and Search & Destroy matches, ultimately securing a decisive victory with a 4-1 series score.

The team's Major 1 win marked the third championship for the "Kings of the North." CleanX was hailed the tournament's Most Valuable Player (MVP) after his stellar performance.

CDL 2024 Major 1 prize money

As the CDL 2024 Major 1 champions, Toronto Ultra bagged $150,000 and 100 CDL points, which will count toward the team's tally for the main tournament at the end of the year.

Meanwhile, runner-up Atlanta FaZe was awarded $90,000 and 75 CDL points. OpTic Texas bagged third place and received $60,000 and 60 CDL points. Minnesota ROKKR ranked fourth, with $30,000 and 45 CDL points.

