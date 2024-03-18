The Call of Duty League 2024 Major 2 Qualifiers concluded with intense matchups and thrilling performances on the final day of the qualifying rounds. With the Qualifiers now over, the stage is set for the main tournament, which is scheduled to take place in Miami from March 20 to 23, 2024.

Below are the results from Week 5 Day 3, and the final standings of the Call of Duty League 2024 Major 2 Qualifiers. Additionally, you can find the schedule for the upcoming main tournament.

Call of Duty League 2024 Stage 2 Major Qualifiers Week 5 Day 3 results

In the first match, fans witnessed a surprising turn of events as the Los Angeles Guerrillas secured their first win against a top team in the Qualifiers, defeating Atlanta FaZe. They denied a reverse sweep in Game 5 by winning Search & Destroy on Invasion.

The second match saw Boston Breach dominating Seattle Surge with a clean sweep. Following their loss, Surge settled for a final standing of 1-6 in the Qualifiers.

In the final match, the top two teams, both undefeated leading up to the last day, engaged in a fierce battle. While New York Subliners initially won two quick rounds, OpTic Texas pulled off a remarkable reverse sweep to clinch the series victory.

Week 5 Day 3 results

Match 1 (12 pm PT) - Atlanta FaZe vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas (Sub Base: ATL 177 - LAG 250; Highrise: ATL 3 - LAG 6; Highrise: ATL 3 - LAG 2; Invasion: ATL 232 - LAG 151; Invasion: ATL 3 - LAG 6)

(Sub Base: ATL 177 - LAG 250; Highrise: ATL 3 - LAG 6; Highrise: ATL 3 - LAG 2; Invasion: ATL 232 - LAG 151; Invasion: ATL 3 - LAG 6) Match 2 (1:30 pm PT) - Seattle Surge vs. Boston Breach (Karachi: SEA 179 - BOS 250; Terminal: SEA 2 - BOS 6; Invasion: SEA 0 - BOS 3)

(Karachi: SEA 179 - BOS 250; Terminal: SEA 2 - BOS 6; Invasion: SEA 0 - BOS 3) Match 3 (3 pm PT) New York Subliners vs. OpTic Texas (Rio: NYS 250 - OPT 224; Terminal: NYS 6 - OPT 4; Karachi: NYS 0 - OPT 3; Sub Base: NYS 191 - OPT 250; Karachi: NYS 5 - OPT 6)

Results of Week 5 Day 3 matches

Atlanta FaZe vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas (2 - 3)

Seattle Surge vs. Boston Breach (0 - 3)

New York Subliners vs. OpTic Texas (2 - 3)

Call of Duty League 2024 team standings

Check the final team standings for the CDL 2024 Major 2 Qualifiers:

Position Teams Win-Lose Points 1 OpTic Texas (OPT) 7 - 0 70 2 New York Subliners (NYS) 6 - 1 60 3 Atlanta FaZe (ATL) 5 - 2 50 4 Toronto Ultra (TOR) 5 - 2 50 5 Las Vegas Legion (LAS) 5 - 2 50 6 Los Angeles Thieves (LAT) 4 - 3 40 7 Boston Breach (BOS) 3 - 4 30 8 Miami Heretics (MIA) 2 - 5 20 9 Carolina Royal Ravens (CAR) 2 - 5 20 10 Minnesota ROKKR (MIN) 1 - 6 10 11 Seattle Surge (SEA) 1 - 6 10 12 Los Angeles Guerrillas (LAG) 1 - 6 10

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 2 official bracket

Check the final bracket placements for the CDL 2024 Major 2 below.

CDL 2024 Major 2 bracket (Image via CDL)

