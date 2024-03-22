Call of Duty League 2024 Major 2 live results

The main stage for the Call of Duty League 2024 Major 2 kicked off on March 21. A total of 12 teams are competing for the ultimate prize, with the top eight playing in the Winners bracket and the bottom four trying to stay alive in the Elimination bracket. The four-day tournament is hosted by Miami Heretics.

Heading into the Major 2 main event, OpTic Texas leads the standings with a clean 7-0 record. The team is followed by the 2023 defending champs New York Subliners, Major 1 runner-up Atlanta FaZe, and Major 1 champs Toronto Ultra.

Results of Call of Duty League 2024 Major 2 Day 1

Expand Tweet

The first day of the Call of Duty League 2024 Major 2 saw a mix of dominating performances and close matches.

In the first match, Major 1 defending champions Toronto Ultra sent Las Vegas Legion down to the Elimination bracket in a clean sweep.

The second match was a showdown between New York Subliners and Boston Breach. Boston Breach drew the first blood, but the Subliners pulled off three consecutive wins to close out the series.

Major 2 Qualifiers frontrunner OpTic Texas continued their win streak as they took down the tournament host Miami Heretics, 3-0.

The final match was a close fight between Los Angeles Thieves and Atlanta FaZe. The teams took turns in securing map wins but FaZe was able to dominate Highrise S&D on Game 5 to win the series.

Here are the full results of the Call of Duty League Major 2 Day 1:

Major 2 Day 1 (March 21)

Match 1 (1:30 pm ET): Las Vegas Legion vs. Toronto Ultra (0 - 3)

Rio: LAS 225 - TOR 250; Invasion: LAS 5 - TOR 6; Invasion: LAS 2 - TOR 3

Match 2 (3 pm ET) Boston Breach vs. New York Subliners (1- 3)

Skidrow: BOS 250 - NYS 125; Terminal: BOS 4 - NYS 6; Invasion: BOS 0 - NYS 3; Sub Base: BOS 157 - NYS 250

Match 3 (4:30 pm ET): Miami Heretics vs. OpTic Texas (0 - 3)

Invasion: MIA 165 - OPT 250; Rio: MIA 4 - OPT 6; Karachi: MIA 1 - OPT 3

Match 4 (6 pm ET) Los Angeles Thieves vs. Atlanta FaZe (2 - 3)

Invasion: LAT 250 - ATL 173; Invasion: LAT 5 - ATL 6; Invasion: LAT 3 - ATL 1; Rio: LAT 172 - ATL 250; Highrise: LAT 2 - ATL 6

Follow Sportskeeda for more Call of Duty League 2024 Major 2 updates.

Call of Duty League 2024 Stage 2 Major Qualifiers Week 5 Day 3 results || CDL 2024 Stage 2 Major Qualifiers Week 5 Day 2 results || Call of Duty League 2024 Stage 2 Major Qualifiers Week 5 Day 1 results