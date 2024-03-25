Call of Duty's Warzone Rebirth Island tease hints at imminent release

Rebirth Island, one of the most popular and iconic Call of Duty maps, has been teased in Warzone. What makes it unique is its fast-paced nature, which enables a mode like Resurgence. Players have been looking forward to its return, and the latest update on this map will definitely please them.

This article will try to decode the possibility of Rebirth Island coming back to Warzone with Season 3.

Note: Players are advised to take early speculations with a grain of salt unless an official announcement is made.

Rebirth Island in Warzone may have been confirmed for Season 3

The official Call of Duty account recently reacted with a side-eye emoji to a clip from 2022 from Esports commentator Clint "Maven" Evans.

Clint was playing on the map in Warzone. Although the video in this X post is almost two years old, the CoD account's reaction to it ahead of Season 3 is quite intriguing, to say the least.

What does this tease imply for fans of Rebirth Island? Well, a simple justification could be that their favorite map might return to Call of Duty Warzone sooner rather than later. In fact, many early leaks have speculated Rebirth Island's arrival in Warzone with Season 3.

Newly launched Warzone Mobile has already brought back the map with the Rebirth Resurgence mode. While mobile gamers enjoy the map on small screens, PC and console users have yet to witness this iconic location in the regular Warzone.

As of now, Rebirth Island is rumored to arrive in Warzone under Season 3. The latter is confirmed to release on April 3, 2024. Another reason it could be the case is a leaked loading screen, thanks to data mining of game files. This loading screen, as shown below, reportedly disclosed a remastered version of Rebirth.

Data miners can't usually access an item from the game files if it isn't confirmed to appear. It simply means that Rebirth could be the next big map to return after Fortune's Keep.

It will be interesting to see how the developers announce Season 3. Only after its unveiling can players know whether the map is coming back.

