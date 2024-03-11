Warzone and MW3 Season 3 is on its way, and we now have some information about the crossovers coming to the next Call of Duty season. It is no surprise that each season, The video game series announces major crossovers with pop culture to engage players and expand the horizons of its community. The next big season of Call of Duty is almost here, and while we prepare for what is to come, we now have an idea of the collaborations that players might see.

Read on to learn about all the new crossovers in Warzone and MW3 Season 3.

All upcoming crossovers in Warzone and MW3 Season 3 leaked

Call of Duty dataminers usually find hidden files within the game when a new season launches. After the latest update in Season 2 Reloaded, they unearthed some information that hints at the crossovers we could see in Call of Duty Season 3.

Expand Tweet

According to @SemtexLeaks, these are the expected crossovers in Warzone and MW3 Season 3:

Godzilla X Kong The New Empire - Shimu, Skar, and Godzilla bundles

Cheech and Chong - operators

Snoop Dogg - operator

NBA - Devin Booker operator

This is not the first time that the Monsterverse has collaborated with Warzone and MW3. Previously, we saw the two Titans in Call of Duty. Even in Season 2 Reloaded, Activision released a Kong operator skin. The leak suggests more is expected to celebrate the release of Godzilla X Kong The New Empire.

Another leak also suggests that the popular comedy duo Cheech and Chong are coming to Warzone and MW3 Season 3 alongside rapper Snoop Dogg. It is important to note that Snoop Dogg will make his third appearance as an operator in Call of Duty.

Furthermore, NBA star Devin Booker is rumored to be part of the next season of Warzone and MW3. With all these possible crossovers, it should be an exciting time for CoD fans to see their favorite pop-culture characters and celebrities in-game.