New Snoop Dogg operator bundle leaked in Warzone and MW3

A brand new Snoop Dogg operator bundle is reportedly coming to Warzone and Modern Warfare 3. While Call of Duty has previously collaborated with the famous American rapper and actor, it seems like the FPS franchise is bringing him again. The first bundle was released in Vanguard and its integrated version of Warzone. The second time, Activision released it while celebrating the 50 years of Hip Hop in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone.

Upon release, it immediately became a hit. While players can still use the operator in the game, there is no harm in having a brand new Snoop Dogg operator skin right now.



Note: This article is solely based on leaks. Viewers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt until officially confirmed by Activision.

What to expect from the leaked Snoop Dogg operator bundle in Warzone and MW3

Popular Call of Duty leaker @ForwardLeaks has revealed the information on their X profile. Based on the post, players can expect a brand new Snoop Dogg operator skin with updated voice lines for Modern Warfare 3 or an entirely new operator bundle for the new game. Based on the previous price, players can also expect it to be close to 2,400 CP.

Activision has yet to disclose anything regarding the upcoming bundle, but given its estimated pricing at 2,400 CP, here is an estimated breakdown for all the CP packs and their prices in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3:

200 COD Points: $1.99

$1.99 500 COD Points: $4.99

$4.99 1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99

$9.99 2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99

$19.99 4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99

$39.99 7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99

$74.99 10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99

$99.99 15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99

It's best to purchase the $19.99 pack as it comes with 2,000 CP and a bonus of 400 CP, which is the same price as the usual premium bundle in Call of Duty.

That is all there is to know about the leaked bundle in Warzone and MW3.