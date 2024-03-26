How to unlock free Wriggler camo in Warzone and MW3?

The Wriggler camo in Warzone and MW3 is the new free reward Call of Duty players can earn in Season 2 Reloaded. The exclusive animated camo will be available in an upcoming event called Vortex: Decay's Realm. Once obtained, it can be applied to multiple weapons like guns, pistols, or LMGs.

This article will discuss all the necessary details players need to know about obtaining the Wriggler camo in Warzone and MW3 for free.

Unlock Wriggler camo in Warzone and MW3 with Votex: Decay's Realm event challenges

Vortex: Decay's Realm is a limited-time event that will begin from March 27 till April 3, 2024. It will last for a week until Season 3 arrives eventually.

Speaking of rewards, players can earn many exclusive items under this limited-time event. However, the Wriggler animated weapon camo is probably the best reward in the entire list.

"Apocalypse" Calling Card

"Valve Replacement" Emblem

"The Swarm" Weapon Charm

"Grave Worm" Weapon Sticker

1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token

"Wriggler" Weapon Camo

To earn the Wriggler camo in Warzone and MW3 for free, players have to just complete a set of challenges in Vortex: Decay's Realm event. Toward the end, after completing all the challenges, they will receive Wriggler animated camo as their final reward under the limited-time event.

Wriggler Camo in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

After getting their desired reward, players can use this animated camo on different weapons of their choice. They can apply it on an assault rifle, an LMG, a pistol, and even a sniper rifle.

What to expect from Season 3 in Warzone and MW3

An official announcement regarding the next major update is yet to come from the developers. However, they have confirmed the return of a popular, fan-favorite map from the original Warzone era. Rebirth Island is returning to Warzone after a long time, with the release of Season 3 on April 3, 2024.

Unfortunately, there's no additional information available on Warzone and MW3's Season 3. Fans will have to wait for an official blog in the next few days.

