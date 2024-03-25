Phase In Tracer Pack bundle in Warzone and MW3: Price, what's included, and is it worth it?

The Phase In Tracer Pack is the latest cosmetic bundle in Warzone and MW3. This collection focuses primarily on granting players upgraded weapons and was introduced after the recent reveal of numerous Operator-based bundles. This article will discuss all key details related to the Phase In Tracer Pack weapon bundle in Warzone and MW3, including its price and contents.

Players can then decide if the newest bundle is worth buying or not.

Phase In Tracer Pack bundle in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3

The newly introduced Phase In Tracer Pack in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 costs 2,400 COD Points. It is a little expensive side, to say the least. You will need to spend $19.99 in real-world money to get the required COD Points if you don't have them.

Phase In Tracer Pack in MW3 (Image via Activision)

For those who are curious to know more about the prices of COD Points in the game, here is a list showcasing what you'll get for spending a certain amount of money:

200 COD Points: $2.99

$2.99 500 COD Points: $4.99

$4.99 1,000 (+100) COD Points: $9.99

$9.99 2,000 (+400) COD Points: $19.99

$19.99 4,000 (+1,000) COD Points: $39.99

$39.99 7,000 (+2,500) COD Points: $74.99

$74.99 10,000 (+3,000) COD Points: $99.99

$99.99 15,000 (+6,000) COD Points: $149.99

When it comes to the bundle's contents, players get a total of seven items, including two special weapon blueprints. Here are the items in this collection:

"Augmentation" Weapon Blueprint for MCW

Weapon Blueprint for MCW "Gridlock" Weapon Blueprint for MCW 6.8

Weapon Blueprint for MCW 6.8 "Upload" Calling Card

Calling Card "Vice Grip" Large Decal

Large Decal "I Don't Byte" Weapon Charm

Weapon Charm "The Cube" Emblem

Emblem 1 Tier Skip (Consumable)

Phase In Tracer Pack weapon bundle in MW3 (Image via Activision)

The bundle doesn't feature an Operator skin but includes 1 Tier Skip that can help in earning a desired Battle Pass reward in the ongoing season. Players can use this Tier Skip to claim any bonus from any Battle Pass Sector of their choice — the reward can be an Operator skin, a weapon, or even a Double XP token.

Costing 2,400 COD Points, his Tracer Pack doesn't offer great value. It will only attract players who are just short of wrapping up their Season 2 Battle Pass. Such gamers can buy this bundle to get 1 Tier Skip to claim any remaining reward. In its entirety, though, the latest weapon bundle is not actually worth buying.

For more news and the latest updates related to Warzone and MW3, do follow Sportskeeda.