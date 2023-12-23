Sledgehammer Games officially announced the ongoing Double XP event in Call of Duty: Warzone via their X (formerly Twitter) handle. This event includes Double XP, Double Weapon XP, and Double Battle Pass XP, providing users an opportunity to advance faster through account levels, weapon levels, and Battle Pass tiers. Moreover, this event will be available during the winter holidays, giving players plenty of time to maximize its benefits.

For players, especially newcomers, it is crucial to be aware of the event's start and end dates, as well as any specific procedures required to activate the Double XP event in Warzone.

When did the Double XP weekend start in Warzone?

The Double XP event in Warzone kicked off on December 22, 2023, at 1:30 pm PT. The CODMAS event is also currently live, so players have interesting content across Modern Warfare 3, Zombies, and WZ. Both events allow players to not only participate in exciting content but also benefit from double experience points, enhancing their in-game progression during the holiday season.

When does the Double XP event end in Warzone?

The Double XP event in WZ is scheduled to conclude on December 28, 2023, at 10 am PT.

Here is when the event will end in each region:

Pacific Time (PT): December 28, 2023, at 10 am

December 28, 2023, at 10 am Mountain Time (MT): December 28, 2023, at 11 am

December 28, 2023, at 11 am Central Time (CT): December 28, 2023, at 12 pm

December 28, 2023, at 12 pm Eastern Time (ET): December 28, 2023, at 1 pm

December 28, 2023, at 1 pm Brasília Time (BRT): December 28, 2023, at 3 pm

December 28, 2023, at 3 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): December 28, 2023, at 6 pm

December 28, 2023, at 6 pm Central European Time (CET): December 28, 2023, at 7 pm

December 28, 2023, at 7 pm Eastern European Time (EET): December 28, 2023, at 8 pm

December 28, 2023, at 8 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK): December 28, 2023, at 9 pm

December 28, 2023, at 9 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): December 28, 2023, at 11:30 pm

December 28, 2023, at 11:30 pm China Standard Time (CST): December 29, 2023, at 2 am

December 29, 2023, at 2 am Japan Standard Time (JST): December 29, 2023, at 3 am

December 29, 2023, at 3 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): December 29, 2023, at 4 am

December 29, 2023, at 4 am New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT): December 29, 2023, at 7 am

How to activate the Double XP in Warzone

Activating Double XP in WZ during the event requires no specific procedure; it activates automatically upon the event's commencement. During the event, any matches you play in the game will offer double experience points until the event ends.

