Warzone Season 3 patch notes: Rebirth Island, all gameplay changes, new Champion's Quest, and much more

Call of Duty Warzone Season 3 patch notes is live right now. With the return of the fan-favorite Rebirth Island, the latest update in Call of Duty is bringing a plethora of content to the table. With new weapons, Aftermarket Parts, events, modes, and overall balancing in the game, there is so much to explore in Season 3 of CoD battle royale.

If you want to delve deeper into all the content in this season, read Warzone Season 3 patch notes here.

Warzone Season 3 patch notes

Here is the entire patch notes for Warzone Season 3 patch notes.

RETURNING MAP

» REBIRTH ISLAND «

Rebirth Island (Image via Activision)

Brought to you by the talented team at Beenox, the fan-favorite island is finally back! Our philosophy was to maintain what fans loved about Rebirth Island while refining gameplay in select areas. This iteration juxtaposes its storied history while also showing what Makarov and his Konni Group are doing here. Through our new innovations, we wanted to deliver an experience both familiar and evolved.

Points of Interest

Bioweapons

Bioweapon research laboratory

Partly renovated by Konni Group to test modern biological weapons

Elevated control over tip of island

Chemical Engineering

Chemical synthesis facility

Upgraded by Konni to generate more energy for Industry

Great balance between short, medium, and long lines of sight

Smooth transition to Harbor and Industry

Constant firefights due to proximity to Bioweapons, Harbor and Prison

Industry

Former chemical decontamination center

Converted by Konni to kinetic weapons development

Shelter from Prison and high ground

Long interior lines of sight

Harbor

New Konni built power plant to smooth transition to Chemical Engineering

Abandoned amenities between the new power plant Factory

New short underwater tunnel

Iconic gondola that leads to Prison roof

Prison

Abandoned soviet prison

Diverse with mess hall, infirmary, offices and showers

Rooftop vantage over full island

Water Tower

Courtyard with ramparts reinforced during Vanguard operations

Factory

Formerly used to produce Nova 6

Retrofitted by Konni to store key equipment and surveil the island

Access to old tunnels

Docked Ship

Headquarters

Former lieutenant housing

Lighthouse

One residence was given the callout alias “Grandma’s house” by Operators

Control Center

Perseus’ missile command outpost

Completed construction prior to the destruction of Verdansk

Close quarter, dense loot and rooftop power position

Dock

Secondary wharf with docked cargo ship

Chemical waste disposal

Flooded bunker that used the contain Perseus’ riches

Living Quarters

Residences for Konni personnel

Tents were upgrade to provide better protection

Hectic combat weaving through the various structures

Stronghold

Security checkpoint for Konni personnel

Reinforced during Vanguard operations

Communication tower provides vantage point of the surroundings

Infil Strikes In-Season

We sought to evolve classic points of interest without permanently altering iconic areas of Rebirth Island. Infil Strikes are a brand new addition that feature rare dynamic destruction scenarios during infil.

Lighthouse Disintegration

As a polarizing tower to snipe from or keep away from danger, we felt this landmark would make for a great target.

As the tower collapses on Prison it forms a ramp, allowing players to sprint directly to the roof of prison and the structure below the tower.

Prison Roof Collapse

Prison being one of the most powerful but also biggest points of interest in the map, this was an obvious target.

This strike splits the roof in two creating separate engagement areas on top of new navigation opportunities. Players may now access the roof from the middle interior section of the prison.

Water Tower Wreckage

Similar to the lighthouse, the water tower is one of the highest positions in the map and also has very limited access points. At the same time, the ground near it lacks cover which resulted in a rough transition.

This strike splits the tower in half smoothing the transition between Industry and Prison while removing a polarizing position.

MODES

NEW

» WARZONE BOOTCAMP «

Refine your Battle Royale tactics in a new training mode against real players and bots. Game progression is limited in this mode and results will not count against your stats. Drop in, learn the ropes and get ready to take on the world.

This mode supports:

20 Players

24 Bots

RETURNING

» REBIRTH RESURGENCE «

Get ready to dive into Resurgence just like when it all began!

As long as one of your teammates is still alive, you have a chance to redeploy after a short countdown. But as the match progresses into the late game, it's game over for those who lose their fights. Looting, completing contracts, moving around, and engaging other players not only helps you survive but also speeds up the countdown for your teammates to come back. There are also some exclusive features in this mode which we'll talk about in the Gameplay section below.

This mode supports:

44 Players

Vehicles will be enabled for Rebirth Island Resurgence later into Season 3.

GENERAL

Squad Play Bonus

This system rewards players with additional Player, Weapon, and Battle Pass experience for playing consecutive matches with squadmates.

Individual bonuses increase incrementally if players finish a match with at least one of the following conditions met:

The player has at least one friend in their party

The player queued with Squad Fill enabled

The player queued with Stay with Squad enabled at the end of the previous match

Here is a breakdown of bonus progression for consecutive matches:

First - 1000

Second - 1500

Third - 3000

Fourth & Above - 5000

Cinematic & Infil Improvements

We’ve increased the amount of time players are on screen to improve the overall flow and better showcase player operators.

Pick 5 Challenges Quality of Life

Players may now select up to 5 challenges for easier tracking.

GAMEPLAY

NEW

» All Maps | All Modes «

Buy Station Shuffle

We have adjusted buy station locations to encourage new combat scenarios and strategies.

Squad Assemble New Mechanic

On infil, squads that touch ground within close proximity of one another will be rewarded with additional experience, cash, and an Advanced Supply UAV.

This is disabled in Ranked, Lockdown and Plunder.

» Urzikstan, Vondel | Battle Royale «

Climb & Punishment New Gulag Public Event

Gulag rounds now have a chance to trigger this public event that drops 2 ladders providing an opportunity for both players to leave the arena alive.

In addition to redeployment, players are rewarded with $3,500 in cash for using this mechanic.

» Rebirth Island | Resurgence «

Biometrics Scanner

Biometric scanners are scattered across Rebirth Island.

Once per match, players who interact with one will receive one of many keycards, each of which provides a unique gameplay benefit when traded in at a Buy Station.

Bronze Keycard (Very Common):

Ammo

Cash

Armor Plates

Lethal & Tactical Equipment from your Favorite Loadout

Silver Keycard (Common):

Bronze Keycard Content

Perk Package from your Favorite Loadout

Gold Keycard (Uncommon):

Silver Keycard Content

Random Plate Carrier

Random Rare Field Upgrade

Platinum Keycard (Rare):

Gold Keycard Content

Random Epic plus Field Upgrade

Random Killstreak

Polyatomic Keycard (Very Rare):

1 Classified Weapon

5 Free Items at Buy Station

Orion Keycard (Extremely Rare):

2 Classified Weapons

10 Free Items at Buy Stations

Using biometric scanners with a squad member closeby increases the odds of receiving better keycards.

Smart Displays

Smart Displays can be found across Rebirth Island both inside and outside of buildings.

These displays will can provide players with useful information including:

High Activity Rate - Which POI has a large population of players.

First Player - Which player first reaches 10/15/25 eliminations.

Biometric Scanner - Which player has been lucky enough to find a Polyatomic or Orion keycard.

Spy Drones New Contract

Eliminate a swarm of drones to receive useful rewards including up to 4 P.R.D.s and an AUAV. This is the perfect contract to get intel and reposition your squad quickly.

Staged Weapons

Similar to the previous iteration of Rebirth, we’ve included a series of hand-selected locations across the island that have a chance of spawning high quality weaponry for players to find.

Squad Rage New Field Upgrade

Squad Rage applies the exact effects of Battle Rage to all squad members within close proximity.

Resurgence Champion’s Quest

Expect the greatest Resurgence challenge conceivable as players must reduce 3 massive Resurgence timers within a very limited amount of time. Unforgiving, this quest will leave no room for mistakes.

The quest offers unique cosmetic rewards such as:

Engine Light’s On Weapon Camo

Material Handler Unique Operator Skin

Champion Banner Animated Calling Card

Master Procrastinator Weapon Charm

Alpha Particles Weapon Sticker

ADJUSTED

» All Maps | All Modes «

Ground Loot

Molotovs, Thermites, and EMD grenades have been removed from ground loot.

We're taking this opportunity to refine the loot experience and ensure that each item has a unique role to play. Those removed from loot will still be accessible in the loadout and we plan to take a further pass at the functional purpose of each item in the future.

Supply UAV Killstreak Improvements Quality of Life

Added a new functionality that highlights supply boxes through walls.

Now only displays legendary and favorite supply boxes to reduce minimap noise.

» Urzikstan | All Modes «

Heavy Chopper Balance

C4 Damage to Palfa increased to 45% of vehicle health, up from 25% after Warzone Season 3 patch notes update.

JOKER Damage increased to 48% of vehicle health, up from 32% after Warzone Season 3 patch notes update.

Semtex Damage increased to 20% of vehicle health, up from 15% after Warzone Season 3 patch notes update.

Frag Damage increased to 20% of vehicle health, up from 15% after Warzone Season 3 patch notes update.

Full Refuel and Repair time increased to 70 seconds, up from 60 after Warzone Season 3 patch notes update.

Max Fuel time decreased to 190, down from 210 after Warzone Season 3 patch notes update.

The heavy chopper has been a force to be reckoned with, often over-rewarding those hunkered down within. With the above changes, the pilot now needs more regular and longer refuel sessions. We’re also rewarding expert use of the C4 and JOKER against the vehicle itself.

» Urzikstan | Battle Royale «

Gulag Loadout Refresh

Gulag loadouts have been updated after Warzone Season 3 patch notes update.

» ATTACHMENTS «

Heavy Bolts

Added initial aim accuracy benefit to all Heavy Bolts for Sniper Rifles after Warzone Season 3 patch notes update.

Cronen INTLAS MSP-12 Optic

Laser is no longer visible to enemies at the hip after Warzone Season 3 patch notes update.

SL Razorhawk Laser Light

Flashlight is no longer visible to enemies at the hip after Warzone Season 3 patch notes update.

Laser is no longer visible to enemies at the hip after Warzone Season 3 patch notes update.

CS15 Scarlet Box Laser

Laser is no longer visible to enemies after Warzone Season 3 patch notes update.

Verdant Hook Box Laser

Laser is no longer visible to enemies at the hip after Warzone Season 3 patch notes update.

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Muzzle

Increased sprint to fire speed penalty to 5%, up from 2% after Warzone Season 3 patch notes update.

L4R Flash Hider Muzzle

Decreased horizontal recoil control benefit to 10%, down from 13% after Warzone Season 3 patch notes update.

DR-6 Handstop Underbarrel

Decreased aim down sight movement speed benefit by 3-4%, dependent upon Weapon Class after Warzone Season 3 patch notes update.

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Underbarrel

Decreased horizontal recoil control benefit to 8%, down from 12% after Warzone Season 3 patch notes update.

LOADOUT

ADJUSTMENTS

» Lethal Equipment «

Semtex

Damage radius decreased to 5m, down from 6.5m after Warzone Season 3 patch notes update.

Outer damage increased to 110, up from 105 after Warzone Season 3 patch notes update.

E.O.D. will now prevent the victim from going down when stuck with a Semtex after Warzone Season 3 patch notes update.

Semtex has been a dominant choice for quite some time. With these changes we are looking to provide more opportunities for other grenades to be a fair pick.

Breacher Drone

Damage radius increased to 10m, up from 3.5m after Warzone Season 3 patch notes update.

Outer damage decreased to 75, down from 125 after Warzone Season 3 patch notes update.

Inner damage decreased to 155, down from 175 after Warzone Season 3 patch notes update.

Drone velocity increased to 0.75, up from 0.4 after Warzone Season 3 patch notes update.

Claymore

Outer damage increased to 125, up from 100 after Warzone Season 3 patch notes update.

Inner damage increased to 250, up from 170 after Warzone Season 3 patch notes update.

Molotov

Phase 1 burn damage increased to 20, up from 15.

Phase 2 burn damage increased to 35, up from 25.

Phase 3 burn damage increased to 40, up from 30.

Drill Charge

Burrowed

Outer damage increased to 77, up from 70.

Inner damage increased to 155, up from 140.

Not Burrowed

Outer damage increased to 77, up from 70.

Inner damage increased to 155, up from 140.

Round (Underbarrel)

Outer damage increased to 77, up from 70.

Inner damage increased to 155, up from 140.

Thermobaric Grenade

Outer damage increased to 110, up from 75.

Mid damage increased to 125, up from 80.

Inner damage increased to 155, up from 90.

Proximity Mine

When Triggered by a Player:

Damage Outer increased to 155, up from 105.

Damage Inner decreased to 225, down from 275.

When Triggered by Damage:

Damage Outer increased to 110, up from 105.

C4

Radius increased to 7.8m, up from 6.5m.

Detonation Delay decreased to 0.05, down from 0.1.

Damage Inner increased to 275, up from 200.

Damage Outer increased to155, up from 105.

Velocity increased to 600, up from 425.

» Tactical Equipment «

Snapshot Grenade

Outline duration increased to 5 seconds, up from 1.65.

Outline radius increased to 15m, up from 9.5m.

Will now require Line of Sight.

Snapshots will now persist their outlines if the victim is in smoke.

Battle Hardened will counter this.

Within the current ecosystem of equipment we want to provide opportunities for counterplay. With Smokes being a dominant item, the Snapshot will now act as a direct counter. With this change we have required that Snapshots have line of sight when they perform the “snap” to reveal enemy players.

Scatter Mine

Outer damage decreased to 10, down from 25.

Inner damage decreased to 15, down from 25.

The mine will now debuff player movement for 3 seconds when they are hit by a mine.

Frangible Debuff - Players are unable to sprint, slide, or jump. Movement speed decreased.

» Killstreaks «

Mosquito Drone

The attack delay of the active drone increased to 3 seconds, up from 0.5 seconds.

This provides more time between when the drone sees you, activates (audible sound), and then flies to its attack destination.

The radius and height that the drone patrols has been slightly increased to perform better and create less issues with geometry below the drone.

The drones targeting has been widened slightly to provide better coverage within its patrol radius This helps to avoid unintended blind spots..

The visual for the killstreak on the maps will now be a static circle showcasing the danger/safety areas for the enemy/ally.

Damage radius increased to 10m, up from 6.3m.

Outer damage decreased to 175, down from 225.

Inner damage decreased to 250, down from 300.

Destroyed damage radius increased to 2.5m, up from 1.3m.

Destroyed outer and inner damage increased to 110, up from 75.

We have heard feedback both internally and externally that the Mosquito Drone inside of Warzone felt inconsistent and unpredictable at times. With these changes we are creating a clear definition of danger zones. Further we have tuned the timing and damage of the drone to better allow reflexive and predictive movements when targeted by the drone.

» Field Upgrades «

Armor Box

Reduced the number of armor plates supplied to 4, down from 6.

Additionally, we have reduced the price of an armor plate in the buy station from $500 to $300.

UI/UX

Operators Filter

Allows players to filter the Operators in the Operators Screen by Status, Games, and to sort them by Default, Newest First and Alphabetical Order.

Speakers Test Option in Settings Menu

Allows players to configure and test their speakers setup in order to optimize their audio experience.

Cinematic Cutscenes

Seasonal cinematic cutscenes can now be skipped.

Firing Range Tac-Stance

Tac-Stance status is now indicated on the HUD in the Firing Range.

Mastery Emblem Unlock

Mastery Emblem unlock requirements are now displayed in the Customization menu.

Gunsmith Attachment Filters

Changed filter combination logic from AND to OR.

Selected filters are now reset after each game session.

Removed redundant Locked and Unlocked filters.

Filters button now displays actively engaged filters.

Clear Team Pings Quality of Life

Added an option in the Ping Wheel to clear squad pings.

This option will clear all pings from a player’s screen. This means that the player’s own pings will be deleted while squad member pings will be cleared only from the player’s perspective.

Custom Perk Pack Flow Quality of Life

When creating a new loadout, if no Custom Perk Packages exist, one will be created with the "starter" perks and equipped.

If a Custom Perk Package does exist, the new Loadout will use the player's first Custom Perk Package.

Hold to Stow Duplicate Items Improvement Quality of Life

Users can now Hold to Stow items that they already have equipped.

Improved Ranked Messaging when Kicked Quality of Life

Added more clarity to Ranked messaging when kicked due to incomplete squad.

Redeploy Pack and Gulag Token Conversion in Loot Feed Quality of Life

When Redeploy Packs and Gulag Tokens are converted to money when the gulag closes, that money amount will now appear on the loot feed.

Prestige Levels Display Quality of Life

Prestige levels will now show in the Warzone progression menu.

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue preventing eliminated players from dropping armor plates if they haven’t looted armor plates after Warzone Season 3 patch notes update.

Fixed an issue where players that rapidly opened and closed the buystation could not interact with it after Warzone Season 3 patch notes update.

Fixed an issue where self revive would display both "Swap" and "Hold to Stow" prompts if player had a full inventory and one already equipped after Warzone Season 3 patch notes update.

Fixed an issue causing the incorrect voice lines to play from a Bunker Buster after Warzone Season 3 patch notes update.

Fixed an issue causing Redeploy Packs to stay in the player’s backpack after the Gulag closes after Warzone Season 3 patch notes update

Fixed an issue causing players to be redirected to Resurgence Ranked Play after completing a Battle Royal match.

Fixed an issue preventing supply boxes on the Research Vessel from appearing after a player activates a Supply UAV.

Fixed an issue preventing the “stow” prompt to appear when looting a Plate Carrier.

Fixed an issue causing the “Toggle Mute” option to be non-functional while in a match.

Fixed an issue causing the Loadout selection to remain on screen during the infil cinematic.

Fixed an issue causing “fist” eliminations to incorrectly display on the elimination cam.

Fixed an issue causing the JAK Purifier audio to be silent when on an ascender or zipline.

Fixed an issue where players were seeing all Champion’s Quest rewards after any CQ match.

Fixed an issue causing duplicate splashes to appear when Most Wanted time is reduced after opening crates.

That is all there is to know about Warzone Season 3 patch notes. Check out our other Warzone Season 3 guides -

Warzone and MW3 Season 3 battle pass || How to unlock MORS Sniper in Warzone and MW3 Season 3 || All events in Warzone and MW3 Season 3 || Warzone and MW3 Season 3 update sizes