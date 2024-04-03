How to unlock MORS in Warzone and MW3

The latest seasonal update has introduced a new sniper rifle called MORS in Warzone and MW3. With the anticipated release of Season 3, players now have a chance to use this powerful sniper rifle that has returned to Call of Duty, a decade after its previous appearance in 2014's Advanced Warfare.

This article will mention all the necessary details on how to unlock the MORS in Warzone and MW3.

Unlock MORS in Warzone and MW3 using simple steps

MORS sniper rifle in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

The Military Operated Rain Sniper (MORS) is among the newest weapons added to Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 in Season 3. The sniper rifle was initially introduced in the Advanced Warfare installment. It was one of the most popular rifles among the fans who used to pick it up in Multiplayer matches for its one-shot kill abilities.

The MORS in Warzone and MW3 Season 3 is also a one-shot killing machine. Not to mention that it has an impressive combination of accuracy and heavy damage along with exceptional handling. The weapon has single-round devastation with a very rapid reload rate. After every shot, players can also experience an electrical current blasting over this sniper rifle's body.

Below are some crucial and simple steps players can follow in order to unlock MORS in Warzone and MW3:

Download and install the Season 3 update in Modern Warfare 3. Purchase the Battle Pass and complete Sector 4. Claim the MORS sniper rifle as the final Battle Pass Sector 4 HVT reward.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

Players can enter the Season 3 Battle Pass map by choosing either the regular Battle Pass for 1,100 COD Points, the expensive Battle Pass for 2,400 COD Points, or the BlackCell Battle Pass for $29.99.

That's everything there is to know regarding MORS sniper rifle and how players can obtain it to use in Warzone and MW3. Unfortunately, Warzone Mobile users won't be able to equip this sniper rifle unless there's a future update from the developers on its WZM debut.

