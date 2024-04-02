Is it worth purchasing Warzone and MW3 Season 3 BlackCell Battle Pass? All items, price, and more explored

With the new update, Call of Duty players are getting Warzone and MW3 Season 3 BlackCell Battle Pass. Since its introduction last year with Modern Warfare 2, the concept of BlackCell has become quite popular among fans due to the premium quality of items and rewards it offers. However, it also charges a premium price for its exclusive package.

This article will list all the major rewards and items players can get through Warzone and MW3 Season 3 BlackCell Battle Pass so they can decide whether to purchase it.

Warzone and MW3 Season 3 BlackCell Battle Pass costs $29.99

BlackCell Battle Pass Operator Stasis in Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 (Image via Activision)

The Warzone and MW3 Season 3 BlackCell Battle Pass enables players to obtain a vast collection of digitized and animated Operator skins in shimmering gold with vertical glyph streams, platted tattoo work, golden glitch-wear masks, and other cosmetic styles.

BlackCell owners can directly enter the Season 3 Battle Pass map through an exclusive Battle Pass Sector. Here's everything players can receive after purchasing the Warzone and MW3 Season 3 BlackCell Battle Pass:

Exclusive Stasis BlackCell -only Operator.

-only Operator. "Aggressive Action" Frag Grenade Blueprint with Death Effect.

Frag Grenade Blueprint with Death Effect. "All that Glitters BlackCell" animated Blueprint for BAS-B Battle Rifle with Async Tracers and Desync Dismemberment Death Effects.

animated Blueprint for BAS-B Battle Rifle with Async Tracers and Desync Dismemberment Death Effects. "Double Barrel Disrespect" Finishing Move.

Finishing Move. Total 12 special Operator skins for all Battle Pass-specific Operators.

Extra 20 Battle Token Tier Skips.

1,100 instant COD Points.

All BlackCell rewards are usable across Warzone, MWZ, Warzone Mobile, and MW3.

Let's talk about the price of Warzone and MW3 Season 3 BlackCell Battle Pass. Players can own everything under this premium collection by purchasing the BlackCell Battle Pass for $29.99. Like past seasons, that's the same price point in the latest update.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

Considering that it gives instant 1,100 COD Points with an extra 20 Battle Token Tier Skips to utilize to unlock various rewards, the BlackCell can appear to be worth buying. However, the price tag of $29.99 can prove to be too much for players who are not generally interested in having exclusive and animated skins for Operators and weapons. It all depends on the requirements of different players and how they usually like to play through a new season of Call of Duty.

For more news, latest updates, and guides on Warzone and MW3, do follow Sportskeeda

How to unlock BP50 in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone || Modern Warfare 3 Season 3: New core 6v6 maps, four game modes, new perks, and more