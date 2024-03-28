All new weapons confirmed in Warzone and MW3 Season 3

MW3 and Warzone Season 3 will hit the live servers on April 3, 2024. According to the blog post from Activision, the developers are set to bring in a plethora of content for the Battle Royale and multiplayer titles. The COD community is excited as they are about to experience an exceptional array of content, from new weapons to numerous 6v6 maps, new operators, and new exciting events.

Among the handful of upcoming content, all new weapons confirmed for Season 3 of MW3 and Warzone have made headlines. Hence, this article will discuss all new weapons confirmed to arrive with the seasonal update.

Warzone and MW3 Season 3: All new weapons list

In a recent blog post and a trailer, Activision confirmed four new weapons will be added in the MW3 and Warzone Season 3 update.

Here are all new weapons that will debut in the Multiplayer and Battle Royale modes, as well as the newly released Warzone Mobile:

1) FJX Horus (SMG)

FJX Horus (Image via Activision)

Starting our list of all new weapons in MW3 and Warzone Season 3 is FJX Horus. It’s an ultra-compact SMG with one of the best damages during close-range combats. It also provides great mobility, allowing players to run around the arena smoothly.

Due to its exceptional rate of fire and handling, some netizens have titled this weapon the MP9 of the title. The FJX Horus can be unlocked after completing Sector 8 of the Battle Pass.

2) MORS (Sniper Rifle)

MORS (Image via Activision)

The true connoisseurs of the COD franchise will recognize this weapon, as it was first introduced in Advanced Warfare. MORS, or Military-Operated Rail Sniper, is best known for its one-shot ability. This single-load railgun was a fan favorite in the online lobbies of the 2014 title.

Similar to its days during Advanced Warfare, MORS is most likely to create chaotic engagements in MW3 and Warzone. This sniper can be unlocked by completing Sector 4 of the Battle Pass.

3) Gladiator (Melee)

Gladiator Melee (Image via Activision)

According to the official description, this knife was originally used by gamblers and politicians. The Gladiator is superior to the Karambit in terms of mobility, damage potential, and handling. It can cut straight to the bone to confirm a one-shot kill. However, players need to ensure the enemy is close enough to leave a mark of a lethal stab.

Players can unlock this weapon after completing Sector 15 of the Battle Pass.

4) BAL-27 (Assault Rifle)

BAL-27 (Image via Activision)

Much like MORS, Advanced Warfare fans might recognize this long-awaited bullpup prototype assault rifle. Being one of the guns that offer rapid ammo swapping, the BAL-27 stands out as one of the best for close-range combats.

This future-proof weapon holds 60 rounds in its magazine. Despite having a slower rate of fire for its first four shots, the weapon is exceptionally accurate and can create a nuisance inside the arena. The BAL-27 will likely be released as a part of the challenge during a mid-season update.

