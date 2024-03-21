How to get Konig Vapor Operator skin in MW3, Warzone, and Warzone Mobile for free

Warzone Mobile is starting to go live across the world, and you can now work toward unlocking the Konig Vapor Operator skin. With multiple servers reportedly accessible hours ahead of the game's official launch, plenty of rewards are available to claim. Activision has prepared several gifts and rewards that you can get for free.

This article highlights the Konig Vapor Operator skin in Warzone Mobile. The skin will only be available for a limited time, so don't miss out on the opportunity to add an exclusive skin to your collection.

How to unlock the Konig Vapor Operator Skin during Warzone Mobile's launch

Plenty of rewards await Warzone Mobile players, including the Konig Vapor Operator skin. As part of the game's launch event, Call of Duty has released Operation Day Zero viewership rewards. You can earn in-game items, such as an Operator skin, weapon blueprint, and weapon charm.

Claiming the Konig Vapor Operator skin along with other rewards is a straightforward process. All you need to do is tune in to the special 36-hour 'Warzone Mobile Live' stream on Call of Duty's official YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok channels. The stream kicks off on March 21, 2024, at 9 AM PT / 5 PM BST / 12 PM ET.

Make sure to link your Activision account to the platform you'll be watching on Then, simply tune in to the WZM stream during the specified time to secure your rewards. The skin is accessible not just in the mobile game but also in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone PC/console versions.

Konig Vapor skin in Warzone, MW3, and Warzone Mobile (Image via Activision)

Aside from the Konig Vapor Operator skin, you can also get the following rewards:

Operation Day Zero – Longbow Weapon Blueprint

– Longbow Weapon Blueprint Operation Day Zero – Weapon Charm

You don't need to finish the 36-hour stream to get the rewards. You can simply hang around for a couple of minutes to claim them. Do watch out for important announcements and information about Warzone Mobile on stream.

