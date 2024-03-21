Will Warzone Mobile skins carry over to Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone? 

With Warzone Mobile releasing globally, fans are wondering whether the content they earn in the game will carry over to Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. However, although cross-progression is a thing, the answer isn't straightforward. Not all skins in the mobile title will carry over to the current-gen PC and console titles, but there's a way to know which ones will.

In this article, we'll take a closer look at how cross-progression of Warzone Mobile works with MW3 and WZ, and what you will be able to earn and keep across the games.

How does the carry-over feature work in Warzone Mobile, Modern Warfare 3, and Warzone?

As mentioned in the official Call of Duty blog, only Warzone Mobile skins that aren't marked "Designed for WZM" will carry over to Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

For instance, if there's an Operator skin that doesn't have the "Designed for WZM" tag assigned to it, you will be able to earn it in the mobile game and use it in WZ and MW3. However, if any item is marked "Designed for WZM", the content is exclusive to the mobile game and you won't be able to use it on the PC or console titles.

Some of the content that Call of Duty has already mentioned to be exclusive to the Warzone Mobile Battle Pass is listed below:

Blueprint: “ Golden Dragon ” (M16 Assault Rifle)

” (M16 Assault Rifle) Emblem: “ Dragonfire Awakening ” (Rare)

” (Rare) Large Decal: “ Celestial Arrival ” (Rare)

” (Rare) Calling Card: “ Lunar Radiance ” (Rare)

” (Rare) Blueprint: “Radiant Dragonstorm” (Battle Rifle SO-14, Uncommon)

All of the above items come with the "Designed for WZM" Chevron and can only be unlocked and used in the mobile game.

However, you'll be able to unlock a host of Modern Warfare 3 and Modern Warfare 2 content in the mobile game. These items will be marked with "Designed for MWIII" and "Designed for MWII" tags. They can be unlocked and used in the mobile game as well as the titles they are designed for. This is where the title's cross-progression system kicks in.

That covers everything that you need to know about your Warzone Mobile skins and their carry-over status in WZ and Modern Warfare 3.

