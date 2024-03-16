How to unlock Ghost Golden Phantom skin for free in Warzone Mobile after launch

The Ghost Golden Phantom skin is a limited-time reward in Warzone Mobile, WZ, and MW3. The highly coveted premium Operator skin is part of the Operation Day Zero event and can be acquired for free. But that's not all. This event also has many other unique rewards for fans to collect, such as new weapon blueprints for the X12 and M4, an Emblem, a Vinyl, and more.

That said, in this article, we'll take a closer look at how you can get your hands on the Ghost Golden Phantom skin for free in Warzone Mobile, WZ, and MW3.

How to get the Ghost Golden Phantom skin for free in Warzone Mobile, WZ, and MW3

Expand Tweet

The Ghost Golden Phantom skin can be unlocked for free in Warzone Mobile, WZ, and MW3 by participating in the Operation Day Zero event. Here's how you can do so:

When COD WZM goes live on March 21, 2024, download it on your iOS or Android devices.

Next, link your Activision account to the game.

Then, launch the game and participate in the Operation Day Zero event.

Once enough XP is collected, head to the Store and claim the rewards.

Note here that this is a community event, meaning all users who play the game will pool their experience points towards a milestone or reward. When the community has contributed sufficient XP for that reward, it will become available for claiming in the Store under Community Rewards.

Currently, it is not known at what XP milestone any of the items will be unlocked, but simply based on the premium nature of the skin, it is likely to be the final one you unlock in this event.

Furthermore, since the Operation Dat Zero event will run for a limited time, these items will be gone forever once it concludes, and you cannot unlock them again. Hence, if you wish to get your hands on the Ghost Golden Phantom skin, it is highly recommended that you get started on the grind as soon as the game launches.

Once any item from the event is unlocked, it can be accessed for free across all three titles. However, you must play Warzone Mobile to earn these rewards.

Check out other Call of Duty articles:

5 Best Warzone Mobile alternatives to play in 2024 || What happens to Call of Duty Mobile after WZM's release? || Modern Warfare 3 "35% off" Steam sale live: Price, how to buy, and more || How to level up MW3 and Warzone Season 2 Battle Pass quickly || All exclusive WZM Battle Pass content and how to unlock them || COD Black Ops Gulf War 2024 to reportedly feature classic remastered Black Ops maps