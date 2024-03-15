Modern Warfare 3 "35% off" Steam sale live: Price, how to buy, and more

Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) is currently being sold at a 35% discount on Steam as the Spring Sale is live. The sale began on March 14, 2024, at 10 am PT and will continue until March 21, 2024, at 10 am PT. During this entire week, Call of Duty fans can grab the latest installment at a much lower price than its usual $70 price tag.

MW3 launched back on November 10, 2023. Despite being a controversial entry, it garnered quite a large fan base. The developers delivered on several promises that fans of the franchise had been asking for for a long time, such as slide canceling, reload canceling, and more. Furthermore, the game dropped with its own Zombies mode that took a unique approach, giving fans an open-world Zombies PvE experience.

Needless to say, the game is packed with content. However, many despised the title's $70 price tag, as it was earlier considered to be nothing more than a DLC for MW2. That said, the game is now being sold at a discount for a limited time, and in this article, we'll look at the new price, how to buy it, and more.

How to buy Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) at a discount during the Steam Spring Sale

Modern Warfare 3 discount details on Steam explored (Images via Valve/Activision)

With a 35% discount on Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) in the Steam Spring Sale, fans can buy the title at $45.5 over its usual $70 price tag. The Vault Edition of the title is also being sold at a 25% discount for $74.99 instead of $99.99. To buy the game, follow the steps below:

First, create a Steam account if you don't already have one. Make sure you set up 2FA and have your phone number linked.

Next, download the Steam client and install it on your PC.

Launch the client and log in with the credentials you created in the first step.

Now, head over to the "Store" section.

Then, click on the "Search" box in the top right corner and type in "Modern Warfare 3."

Select the latest game from the list.

Scroll down and click on the "Add to Cart" button.

Then select "View My Cart."

Now click on the "Continue to Payment" button.

Select your preferred payment method and make the purchase.

That's it. Once you have bought the game, head over to the Library section of your Steam account. Then, click on the game and install it in your preferred location on the SSD/HDD. After downloading, click the "Play" button to start playing MW3.

It is worth noting here that the title is a demanding one, and hence, before you buy it during this Steam Spring Sale, make sure your PC meets the MW3 system requirements.

Check the section below for the official system requirements.

Modern Warfare 3 PC system requirements

Here are the official Minimum, Recommended, and Competitive/4K Ultra Modern Warfare 3 PC system requirements:

Minimum

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)†

Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)† CPU: Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400

Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400 RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Hi-Rez Assets Cache: Up to 32 GB

Up to 32 GB Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 / GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon RX 470

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 / GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon RX 470 Video Memory: 2 GB

2 GB Storage: SSD with 149GB available space (78GB if COD HQ and Warzone are already installed)

Recommended

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)†

Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)† CPU: Intel Core i7-6700K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

Intel Core i7-6700K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X RAM: 16 GB

16 GB Hi-Rez Assets Cache: Up to 32 GB

Up to 32 GB Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080Ti / RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600XT

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080Ti / RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600XT Video Memory: 8 GB

8 GB Storage: SSD with 149GB available space (78GB if COD HQ and Warzone are already installed)

Competitive / Ultra 4K Specifications

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)†

Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)† CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X RAM: 16 GB

16 GB Hi-Rez Assets Cache: Up to 64 GB

Up to 64 GB Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 / RTX 4070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800XT

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 / RTX 4070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800XT Video Memory: 10 GB

10 GB Storage: SSD with 149GB available space (78GB if COD HQ and Warzone are already installed)

