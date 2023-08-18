Is Modern Warfare 3 Vault Edition worth the $99.99 price tag?

Modern Warfare 3's pre-orders are now live. Fans can choose between the Vault Edition for $99.99 and the Standard Edition for $69.99. Starting off with the base variant, pre-ordering it will grant players Early Access to the Open Beta and the game's Campaign. It will also reward them with a Soap Operator Pack for use in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

The premium variant will reward players with all of the above, along with a host of other benefits. However, with an added premium of $30, players will spend nearly $100 if they decide to pre-order the Vault Edition.

To make the purchase decision a little easier, we'll be discussing the Vault Edition of MW3 and whether it's worth the price $99.99 price tag it asks for.

What is included in Modern Warfare 3 Vault Edition?

As already mentioned, the Vault Edition of Modern Warfare 3 will grant players Early Access to the Open Beta and the Campaign. In contrast to the Standard Edition, the premium variant will also come with a Nemesis Operator Pack, two Weapon Vaults, and the BlackCell Battle Pass with 50 Tier Skip Tokens.

At $70 for the base game and an additional $30 for the BlackCell Battle Pass, usually, the premium variant appears to be a good deal at $99.99 as players are receiving more than just these two items.

That said, at the end of the day, your decision will hinge on whether you think Modern Warfare 3 is worth the $70 price tag and if you truly need the BlackCell Battle Pass.

The Vault Edition may be the better deal for you, provided you are really excited about the upcoming title and plan on spending quite a bit of time in the multiplayer and Warzone. The BlackCell Battle Pass with the Token Skips and the Weapons Vaults will allow you to unlock premium skins and weapon blueprints quite early on in the game.

Be it for flaunting or intimidating your adversaries, for the enthusiastic crowds, these added benefits do matter.

That said, if you'll only play for a few hours a week and are primarily getting the game for the campaign and occasional multiplayer/Warzone matches, then the Standard Edition should suffice. Rest assured that you will not miss out on any features that aren't cosmetic with the base variant.

It will grant you Early Access to the Open Beta and Campaign, allowing you to start playing as soon as the servers go live.

That covers everything there is to know about the Vault Edition of Modern Warfare 3. The pre-orders are currently live for PC (via Steam and Battle.net), PlayStation Store, and Microsoft Store.

It is scheduled for release on November 10, 2023, and will be available on Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

It is scheduled for release on November 10, 2023, and will be available on Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.