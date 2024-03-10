COD Advanced Warfare weapons are reportedly returning to Warzone and MW3 in Season 3

According to Call of Duty leakers, Warzone and MW3 will see the return of only two classic COD Advanced Warfare weapons in Season 3. Previous rumors suggested that four weapons from AW - EM1, ASM1, BAL-27, and MORS; will be included in the game in Season 3. However, new reports have surfaced online stating that only the latter of the two lists will arrive in the game.

Any plans for the highly coveted ASM1 have been reportedly scrapped for the upcoming update. This article explores more.

Two weapons from COD Advanced Warfare are rumored to return in Warzone and MW3 Season 3

As mentioned, two classic weapons from COD Advanced Warfare are set to return in the Season 3 update of Warzone and MW3. These weapons are the MORS and the BAL-27.

For those new to the series, MORS, or the Military Operated Rail Sniper, is a one-shot sniper rifle that was featured in AW. It was quite popular back in the day and used to dominate games. Since its first introduction, the weapon has not seen any reiterations in the titles following AW.

The BAL-27, meanwhile, was an assault rifle. Known for its bullpup design and high fire rate, its usage remained mostly constrained to close-quarter combat. The rifle lacked in range and didn't deal as much damage.

That said, based on the latest reports, it appears that the two weapons will return to the current-gen titles. However, it is not currently known whether they will boast similar performance stats or receive changes to keep up with the current line of firearms in the game. Since the upcoming season is rumored to be COD Advanced Warfare-themed, it is highly likely that the MORS and the BAL-27 will return.

That covers everything there is to know about the return of COD Advanced Warfare guns to Warzone and MW3 in Season 3. Note that these details were derived from leakers by data mining game files, and the final outcome might differ. Hence, it's advised to take this information with a grain of salt.

As for the Season 3 update, the developers are yet to reveal the official release date. However, based on the in-game Battle Pass timer, it is expected to go live on April 3, 2024.

