Keeping track of your progress on the camo challenges can sometimes be tedious and confusing, especially with so many camo options and specific requirements for the same in the game now.

But now, after the Season 2 Reloaded update, the developer has introduced a new feature in MW3 and Warzone that allows players to keep track of the camo challenges.

In this article, we will look into the new feature and provide brief details about it.

Players can now track camo challenges in MW3 and Warzone

In the latest Season 2 Reloaded update in MW3 and Warzone, Call of Duty introduced a very convenient feature for players wanting to keep track of their camo challenges in multiplayer and zombie modes.

It's a simple but useful improvement that simplifies the camo challenge tracking process, allowing players to concentrate on the action rather than accessing menus.

Before the update, players had to quit the game and head to the dedicated Challenges menu if they wanted to keep track of their challenges. Keeping track of the challenges while in the middle of a game or a lobby was not possible previously.

Thankfully, players can now choose up to five tasks to track, which will appear on both the in-game pause menu and the lobby screen. This makes it much easier to track your progress without interrupting the gameplay experience or exploring menus.

So, whether players are in the middle of a match or waiting for the next game to begin in the lobby, they can easily check their tracked challenges to assess their progress and choose what they should focus on next.

When selecting a specific camo challenge, players now have an option called “Add to Tracked.” Clicking "Add to Tracked" adds the chosen camo challenge to a tracked list. This is accessible through the pause menu during gameplay.

The developer also addressed another issue where some of the challenges in Season 2 did not accurately track the player’s progress. This indicates that even if the player completed the steps required for these challenges, the game didn't recognize them correctly.

This issue has also been fixed by the developer, making sure the players can have a smooth experience without getting frustrated for not getting rewarded for their efforts in the game.

