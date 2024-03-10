How to unlock the Gilded Camo for SOA Subverter in Warzone and MW3

Unlocking the Gilded Camo for the SOA Subverter in Warzone and MW3 should be a pretty straightforward task. However, the game has a glitch that makes getting it slightly complicated. Fans on the grind will notice that the SOA Subverter's Level 17 Dopamine Camo challenge is already completed, even though they didn't do it. This will render the game unable to track the progress of the Gilded Camo challenge.

As a result, despite leveling up the weapon to Level 17, users won't just get the item. Furthermore, this glitch affects the Forged, Priceless, and Interstellar Camos for the same gun. If you are someone who has encountered the bug, this guide will offer a close look at how to unlock the Gilded Camo for the SOA Subverter as well as the other ones.

Workaround for the SOA Subverter camo glitch to unlock the Gilded Camo in MW3 and Warzone

Bypassing the camo glitch for the SOA Subverter in MW3 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

The camo challenges for the SOA Subverter in MW3 and WZ are simple until you reach Weapon Level 17, which is where you get the Dopamine Camo. But this is already unlocked for you, and the game states that you are not eligible to get started with the Gilded (Gold) Camo challenge.

Fortunately, this bug doesn't prevent you from getting the item. You must get 15 headshots with the SOA Subverter in Warzone and MW3, which is what the Dopamine Camo requires you to accomplish. Although the game shows that you have already completed the task, it is, in fact, undone and needs to be accomplished for you to be able to start the Mastery Camo challenges.

To track the progress of these 15 headshot kills with the gun, you can head over to the Weapon Challenges menu by selecting View all Challenges from either title's lobby screen.

Once you get those 15 headshots, you will be eligible for the Gilded Camo and, subsequently, the Forged, Priceless, and Interstellar Camos. Here's what you exactly need to get done to earn each of them when that ha:

Gilded: Get two Operator Headshot Kills in one life ten times.

Get two Operator Headshot Kills in one life ten times. Forged: Get 25 Suppressed Clean Kills.

Get 25 Suppressed Clean Kills. Priceless: Get three Operator Kills with one Magazine 15 times.

Get three Operator Kills with one Magazine 15 times. Interstellar: Complete 36 Priceless Camo challenges, including the one for the SOA Subverter.

That covers everything you need to know about unlocking the Gold Camo for the SOA Subverter. If you are struggling with the Dopamine Camo challenge, it is highly advised you head into the Hardcore playlist for easy eliminations and a higher chance of getting headshot kills.

