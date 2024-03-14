All leaked Finishing Moves in the Godzilla x Kong crossover of Warzone and MW3

All Finishing Moves from the upcoming Godzilla x Kong crossover of Warzone and MW3 have been leaked online. Popular Call of Duty leaker @SemtexLeaks on X recently posted a video showcasing all the Finishing Moves that will likely be introduced to the game with the event. In this special crossover, players will reportedly be able to wield the moves of Kong, Godzilla, Scar King, and Shimo.

That said, in this article, we'll take a closer look at all the leaked Finishing Moves in the Godzilla x Kong crossover of Warzone and MW3.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

All Finishing Moves and their variants in the Godzilla x Kong crossover event of Warzone and MW3

As mentioned previously, in the Godzilla x Kong crossover event of Warzone and MW3, you will be able to use Finishing Moves as Kong, Godzilla, Scar King, and Shimo. According to the leak, there will be four variants to each of these Warzone executions, and these will change depending on your stance.

This means there's a different move when standing, crouching, proning, and when the foe is knocked out.

In the Godzilla x Kong crossover, the moves are as follows:

Kong's Knuckle Slamwich

Standing: Punches the enemy and throws them in the air.

Punches the enemy and throws them in the air. Crouched: Knocks down the enemy to their knees and throws them into the air with a punch.

Knocks down the enemy to their knees and throws them into the air with a punch. Prone: Holds them by the leg and slams them on the floor before launching them into the air.

Holds them by the leg and slams them on the floor before launching them into the air. Knocked out: Holds them by the chest and slams them on the floor before launching them into the air

Godzilla

Standing: Although the execution animation is unfinished at the moment, it appears that Godzilla will be using its Atomic Breath to finish its opponent.

Although the execution animation is unfinished at the moment, it appears that Godzilla will be using its Atomic Breath to finish its opponent. Crouched: The animations appear similar in this instance as well.

The animations appear similar in this instance as well. Prone: Picks up the Operator and uses Atomic Breath to finish them.

Picks up the Operator and uses Atomic Breath to finish them. Knocked out: Kicks down the Operator on the chest and uses Atomic Breath on them.

Scar King

For Scar King, in all instances, the execution moves are the same. The Operator will use its Whiplash (a Titan's spine) to whip their enemies to death.

Shimo

Standing: Shimo uses its Frost Bite Breath to freeze its enemies and kick their heads to break the frozen head into pieces.

Shimo uses its Frost Bite Breath to freeze its enemies and kick their heads to break the frozen head into pieces. Crouched: Similar animations as the standing one.

Similar animations as the standing one. Prone: Freezes the prone enemy with its Frost Bite Blast and crushes their frozen skull.

Freezes the prone enemy with its Frost Bite Blast and crushes their frozen skull. Knocked out: Similar to the above animation, but in this case, the enemy is on their knees and looking into the Operator.

These are all the leaked Finishing Moves in the Godzilla x Kong crossover event of Warzone and MW3. Please note these are from rumors and not officially confirmed, so the final animations might appear different. For those wondering, the event is reportedly arriving in the games on March 29, 2024.

