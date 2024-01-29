How to do an execution in Warzone?

Performing an execution in Warzone adds a stylish touch to eliminating opponents, providing a cosmetic method to kill enemies with a lethal finishing move. With various execution options available, players can choose moves that add flair or aim to humiliate enemies on the battlefield.

However, successfully executing in Warzone requires precise timing and positioning. Despite being challenging, it becomes a rewarding aspect of the game once you master it. Here's how you can perform a finishing move or execution in Warzone.

How to perform execution in Warzone

Performing an execution in Warzone can be tricky (Image via Activision)

To perform an execution in Warzone, you need to follow these simple steps:

Approach an opponent from behind. Hold down the melee button.

The melee button is in the right stick on Xbox and PlayStation and V on PC. Hold this when you are near the enemy. The sequence should trigger the finishing move animation, resulting in a takedown of the opponent.

While these steps may seem straightforward, many players don't find the proper angle to perform the finishing move. It's important to ensure that you are directly behind the enemy for the move to go through.

You should also be cautious while executing an enemy, as the animation can be interrupted if you are downed by another enemy during the process. Thus, it's best to perform it in a clear area free from other opponents. Stay aware of your surroundings to enhance the chances of a successful execution.

How to change execution animation in Warzone

There are plenty of finishing move options in Warzone (Image via Activision)

There are plenty of finishing move animations in Warzone, which can be unlocked via missions, challenges, and store purchases. To change your execution style in the game, follow these steps:

Go to the Main Menu. Head to the Operators tab. Select an Operator and press X to begin customizing. Select Operator Finishing Move and choose from the available animations. Select a finishing move to equip.

By following these steps, you can change your execution moves in Warzone.

