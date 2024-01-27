How to play at 120 FPS in Warzone on PS5

If you're playing Warzone on PS5 or any other platform, higher frame rates will always be advantageous. They allow for smooth visuals and a seamless gaming experience, enabling you to land your shots and move more easily on the battlefield.

Fortunately, PS5 users have access to a 120 FPS option that Warzone players should not miss out on. This feature was present in previous Warzone titles, and its return in the latest game comes as no surprise.

For those still experiencing 60 FPS on Warzone for PS5, here's a guide on how to increase your frame rates.

How to enable 120 FPS in Warzone on PS5

Enable 120 FPS in Warzone on PS5 (Image via Activision)

Before navigating to the settings and enabling 120 FPS in Warzone on your console, there are a couple of prerequisites to check.

Firstly, ensure that your hardware supports the setting, meaning you have a 120 Hz monitor as your display. You must also have an HDMI 2.1 cable. If you're using the default HDMI cable that comes with the PS5, it's already HDMI 2.1 compliant and can be used for this purpose.

Once you have these two requirements, you can now set up your display to 120 Hz. Here's how you can do it:

In your monitor settings, make sure to enable FPS or Gaming mode. Go to PS5 Settings and select the Saved Data and Game/App Settings tab. Select Game Presets and go to the Performance Mode or Resolution Mode option. Enable the Performance Mode. Go back to the PS5 Settings menu and select the Screen and Video tab. Go to Video Output and locate the 120 Hz output then select Automatic. Open Warzone. Go to Warzone Settings and select Graphics. Enable the 120 Hz Refresh Rate option under the View tab.

After launching the game, observe the loading screen turning temporarily black, signaling that you can now run Warzone at 120 FPS. To further confirm, you can swiftly check your monitor settings, which should reflect the activation of a 120 Hz mode.

That's everything you need to know about playing at 120 FPS in Warzone on PS5.

