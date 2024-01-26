Tech Luxe Pro Pack in Warzone and MW3: Price, what's included, and is it worth it

Tech Lux Pro Pack is Call of Duty Warzone and MW3’s (Modern Warfare 3) latest addition to the in-game store. It has a subtle look, unlike the Rubber Duck bundle, and features a soft color palette throughout the entire collection. The pack comes with a total of two weapon blueprints in the same theme and four more cosmetic items that can be equipped to complete the set, similar to other featured bundles.

Activision introduces new MW3 and Warzone cosmetics throughout the season to maintain a continuous flow of gameplay content. The developers usually bring in new events, collaborations, and challenges in seasonal updates, but paid bundles have proven to be the most lucrative route. The Tech Luxe Pro Pack is another chapter in this and could potentially pull in profits for the publisher.

This article will highlight the details of the Tech Luxe Pro Pack in Warzone and MW3.

What is the price of Tech Luxe Pro Pack in Warzone and MW3?

Tech Luxe Pro Pack (Image via Activision)

The publisher released the Tech Luxe Pro Pack with a price tag of $19.99 (USD). It seems that the store offers transactions to be made directly instead of having to recharge your wallet with Call of Duty Points (CP),

This collection is not associated with any in-game or event challenges and so cannot be redeemed for free.

What’s included in the Tech Luxe Pro Pack?

Tech Luxe Pro Pack items (Image via Activision)

Here is a list of all the cosmetics you can get after purchasing the Tech Luxe Pro Pack in Warzone and MW3:

“Tactical Streets” Operator Skin

2400 Call of Duty Points

“Technofyre” WSP-9 Weapon Blueprint

“Dead Hands” BAS-B Blueprint

“Three by Three” Sticker

“Fiendish Fashion” Emblem

“Urban Tech” Calling Card

“Shadow Fighter” Charm

It is important to note that you only need to purchase the pack in either of the two Call of Duty titles. You can enjoy the skins in both the multiplayer and the battle royale since they share the same platform and have cross-progression enabled.

Is it worth buying Tech Luxe Pro Pack in Warzone and MW3?

While the bundle itself stands out less without vibrant colors and designs, it is a subtle skin collection that provides not only a dedicated operator skin but also two exclusive blueprints. Moreover, if you purchase this pack, you get back a whole 2400 CP for the same price and with a full cosmetics set. This makes the purchase worth it, as you can use the reward CP to get another bundle.

That said, you can also wait for the new seasonal battle pass to be released and check out its items. You will be able to expand your inventory for a lower price and gain access to several skins like vehicles, guns, and operators.

