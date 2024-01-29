Best Marksman Rifles in Warzone Season 1 reloaded, complete ranked list

The Season 1 Reloaded update brought several changes to marksman rifles in Warzone, including a handful of nerfs and buffs. Despite the popularity of assault rifles, marksman rifles remain powerful picks for long-range engagements. They cater to players who prefer a sniping playstyle without the bulk of a heavier weapon, providing a balance between precision and mobility.

Players can choose between 12 marksman rifles in Warzone, although not all perform equally on the battlefield. For those interested in incorporating more of these weapons into their loadouts, here are some recommendations for the best and least effective marksman rifles in Warzone Season 1 Reloaded.

Best Marksman Rifles in Warzone Season 1 Reloaded ranked list

There are 12 marksman rifles in Warzone, and here is a ranked list from best to worst in Season 1 Reloaded:

MTZ Interceptor MCW 6.8 DM56 KVD Enforcer SP-R 208 Tempus Torrent EBR-14 Lockwood MK2 TAQ-M LM-S Crossbow SA-B 50

Top 3 Marksman Rifles loadouts in Warzone Season 1 Reloaded

3) DM56

DM 56 loadout in Warzone (Image via Activision)

The DM56 has secured its position as one of the best marksman rifles in Warzone due to its exceptional comfort and high damage output. The weapon has showcased versatility, delivering outstanding results at both mid and long ranges in the game. Players can benefit from its excellent rate of fire and remarkably smooth handling.

Here is the best DM56 loadout in Warzone:

Muzzle - Shadowstrike Suppressor

Shadowstrike Suppressor Optics - Mk.3 Reflector / Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Mk.3 Reflector / Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Stock - Holger Recoil Pad

Holger Recoil Pad Underbarrel - DR-6 Handstop

DR-6 Handstop Magazine - 40 Round Mag

The Shadowstrike Suppressor plays an important role in keeping players from being detected on the tac-map while firing. For optics, the Mk.3 Reflector is suggested as a clean red-dot sight providing an unobstructed view during aiming down sight (ADS).

The Holger Recoil Pad reduces the minimal recoil of the gun, allowing for more accurate long-range shots. The DR-6 Handstop improves strafing ability, ADS speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and overall movement speed.

2) MCW 6.8

MCW 6.8 in Warzone (Image via Activision)

The MCW 6.8 is an all-around marksman rifle known for its reliable damage output and versatility. It's a top choice for engagements ranging from close-quarters to long-range combat. If you want to get your hands on a powerful marksman rifle with impressive damage range and control, this weapon is the way to go.

Here's a recommended loadout for MCW 6.8:

Muzzle: Shred CP90

Shred CP90 Optic: Nydar Model 2023

Nydar Model 2023 Underbarrel: Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip

Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip Ammunition: 6.8 Wraith High Grain

6.8 Wraith High Grain Magazine: 30 Round Mag

The Shred CP90 muzzle attachment is included to enhance both vertical and horizontal recoil control while the Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip underbarrel is chosen to improve gun kick control, aiming idle sway, and firing aim stability.

Completing the loadout is the 6.8 Wraith High Grain ammunition to increase bullet velocity and damage range, contributing to improved performance in mid-range engagements.

1) MTZ Interceptor

MTZ Interceptor in Warzone (Image via Activision)

The MTZ Interceptor is undoubtedly the best among the marksman rifles in Warzone in Season 1 Reloaded. The recent nerfs have not stopped it from being a powerful weapon in the game.

The gun's superior stats and the right attachments allow players to excel with its top-notch performance. It has everything you need in a marksman rifle: excellent range, superior firepower, and smooth handling.

Try this loadout to further improve its performance:

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L Barrel: MTZ Blackthorn Barrel

MTZ Blackthorn Barrel Optic: Ares Clear Shot

Ares Clear Shot Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Magazine: 20 Round Mag

The VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L is equipped to enhance recoil control, bullet velocity, and damage range, all while suppressing gunshots to avoid detection on the enemy radar.

Complementing this is the TZ Blackthorn Barrel, which further extends damage range, increases bullet velocity, and improves aiming idle stability. Additionally, the loadout incorporates the Bruen Heavy Support Grip, which helps control gun kick, aiming idle sway, horizontal recoil, and firing aim stability.

