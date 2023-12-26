JGOD's best Warzone meta loadout for Season 1

Call of Duty: Warzone content creator JGOD discussed the new meta in a recent video and provided a proper list of items needed for all the builds. It is also important to note that the streamer takes almost all weapon data into account and creates a distinct division between them and weapons that are better than others. The BAS-B seems to be leading this list alongside the MTZ Interceptor.

The BAS-B Battle Rifle boasts high damage output and accuracy stats. It excels in medium and long-range combat, but its fire rate is lower compared to the Sub-Machine Guns (SMGs), which makes it difficult to use in close-quarter scenarios. However, you can pair it with a secondary like pistols or SMGs to create an all-rounder class.

This article will highlight JGOD’s BAS-B loadout in Warzone Season 1.

JGOD’s best BAS-B loadout attachments in Warzone

Here is a list of all the attachments that JGOD suggests you utilize to create a meta BAS-B weapon build in Warzone.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L Barrel: Bruen Venom Long Barrel

Bruen Venom Long Barrel Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Stock: Ravage-20 Heavy Stock

The VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L protects your positional information by keeping you undetected on the radar while firing the gun.

The Bruen Venom Long Barrel increases both horizontal and vertical recoil, bullet velocity, and damage range.

The Aim OP-V4 is a great way to have a clean Aim Down Sight (ADS) mode with less screen clutter. However, you can change this based on your personal preference.

The 45-round extended magazine can help you take down multiple enemies without reloading frequently.

The Ravage-20 Heavy Stock attachment increases gun kick control, recoil control, and firing aim stability.

All of this equipment combined can help you tame the BAS-B's aggressive recoil and make the most out of it on the battlefield. It might take a few hours of grind to understand its mechanics - be it reload times or movement speed.

Best BAS-B class setup and perks

Here is a list of all the equipment that can be used with the meta BAS-B in the battle royale.

Perk package:

Perk Slot 1: EOD

EOD Perk Slot 2: Double Time

Double Time Perk Slot 3: Quick Fix

Quick Fix Perk Slot 4: High Alert

Equipment:

Field upgrade: Munitions Box

Munitions Box Tactical: Stim

Stim Lethal: Frag Grenade

The BAS-B benefits from a setup that can increase its damage output and movement speed.

The EOD and Quick Fix can protect you during gunfights against grenades and heal you faster whenever you score a kill. The Double Time perk can increase your movement speed by increasing tactical sprint duration. The High Alert perk can provide you with crucial information about any enemy squads who spot you.

Best secondary to BAS-B in Warzone

The Striker is one of the best SMGs in the game after the most recent update. It has a great damage profile and movement stats that can easily dominate close-combat gunfights. The BAS-B’s long-range capabilities and the Striker’s ability to take down enemy operators in narrow hallways and corners can provide you with the most meta loadouts.

