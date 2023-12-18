Best Warzone 3 settings for Steam Deck

Playing Warzone 3 on the Steam Deck is difficult, as this handheld is plagued with hardware capability issues these days. The console is based on an older Van Gogh graphics processor that utilizes the last-gen RDNA 2 on an extremely efficient 15W design. Such a configuration implies most games have to rely on the lowest settings at 900p or lower for a decent experience.

The new Call of Duty is optimized well on PC. You can expect playable framerates in the game with some fine-tuning. The graphics options in the game need to be properly set for the best experience—one that balances visuals and performance. In this guide, we will list these required settings.

Best Warzone 3 graphics settings for 30 FPS on Steam Deck

The Steam Deck can maintain decent graphics fidelity while playing Warzone 3 at 30 FPS. At 1280 x 800, the console's native screen resolution, you can hit the target framerate while relying on a mix of low, medium, and high settings. This step ensures the game looks pretty, but 30 FPS can be severely limiting for a competitive, fast-paced game like Warzone. Nevertheless, the experience isn't too bad, given the visual quality.

The detailed settings combination for 30 FPS on the Steam Deck is as follows:

Display

Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive

Fullscreen exclusive Display monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Display adapter: AMD VANGOGH

AMD VANGOGH Screen refresh rate: Maximum supported by the display

Maximum supported by the display Display resolution: 1200 x 800

1200 x 800 Aspect ratio: Automatic

Automatic V-sync: Off

Off Custom frame rate limit: Custom

Custom Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

2.2 (sRGB) Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Focused mode: Off

Off Nvidia reflex low latency: N/A

Quality

Quality presets: Custom

Custom Render resolution: 100

100 Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Upscaling/sharpening: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: SMAA T2X

SMAA T2X VRAM scale target: 90

90 Variable rate shading: On

Details and textures

Texture resolution: Low

Low Texture filter anisotropic: Normal

Normal Depth of field: Off

Off Detail quality level: Medium

Medium Particle resolution: Medium

Medium Bullet impacts: On

On Persistent effects: Off

Off Shader quality: High

High On-demand texture streaming: Off

Shadow and lighting

Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Screen space shadows: Medium

Medium Ambient occlusion: On

On Screen space reflections: On

On Static reflection quality: High

Environment

Tessellation: Near

Near Terrain memory: Max

Max Volumetric quality: High

High Deferred physics quality: High

High Weather grid volumes: High

High Water quality: Wave wetness

View

Field of view (FOV): 120

120 ADS field of view: Affected

Affected Weapon field of view: Default

Default Vehicle field of view: Default

Camera

World motion blur: Off

Off Weapon motion blur: Off

Off Film grain: 0.00

0.00 1st person camera movement: Default (100%)

Default (100%) Spectator camera: Helmet camera

Helmet camera Inverted flashbang: Off

Best Warzone 3 graphics settings for 60 FPS on Steam Deck

60 FPS in Warzone can be a bit hard to hit on the Steam Deck. The console doesn't pack enough power to run the game at this framerate, even with the lowest settings. You can expect 50-55 FPS with this combination, which is not all that bad, given the pros of this portable and practical handheld.

As common consensus dictates, we recommend sticking to the very low preset for the best framerates on the Steam Deck. The detailed settings list for the same is as follows:

Display

Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive

Fullscreen exclusive Display monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Display adapter: AMD VANGOGH

AMD VANGOGH Screen refresh rate: Maximum supported by the display

Maximum supported by the display Display resolution: 1280 x 720

1280 x 720 Aspect ratio: Automatic

Automatic V-sync: Off

Off Custom frame rate limit: Custom

Custom Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

2.2 (sRGB) Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Focused mode: Off

Off Nvidia reflex low latency: N/A

Quality

Quality presets: Basic

Basic Render resolution: 100

100 Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Upscaling/sharpening: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: SMAA T2X

SMAA T2X VRAM scale target: 90

90 Variable rate shading: On

Details and textures

Texture resolution: Very low

Very low Texture filter anisotropic: Low

Low Depth of field: Off

Off Detail quality level: Low

Low Particle resolution: Very low

Very low Bullet impacts: Off

Off Persistent effects: Off

Off Shader quality: Low

Low On-demand texture streaming: Off

Shadow and lighting

Shadow quality: Very low

Very low Screen space shadows: Off

Off Ambient occlusion: Off

Off Screen space reflections: Off

Off Static reflection quality: Low

Environment

Tessellation: Off

Off Terrain memory: Min

Min Volumetric quality: Low

Low Deferred physics quality: Off

Off Weather grid volumes: Off

Off Water quality: Wave wetness

View

Field of view (FOV): 120

120 ADS field of view: Affected

Affected Weapon field of view: Default

Default Vehicle field of view: Default

Camera

World motion blur: Off

Off Weapon motion blur: Off

Off Film grain: 0.00

0.00 1st person camera movement: Default (100%)

Default (100%) Spectator camera: Helmet camera

Helmet camera Inverted flashbang: Off

The Steam Deck isn't the most powerful console out there. With the above settings compromises applied, the game looks nowhere as good as it does on PC. But, given the portability and efficiency factor, we believe it's a fair trade-off.