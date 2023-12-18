Best Warzone 3 settings for Steam Deck

Playing Warzone 3 on the Steam Deck is difficult, as this handheld is plagued with hardware capability issues these days. The console is based on an older Van Gogh graphics processor that utilizes the last-gen RDNA 2 on an extremely efficient 15W design. Such a configuration implies most games have to rely on the lowest settings at 900p or lower for a decent experience.
The new Call of Duty is optimized well on PC. You can expect playable framerates in the game with some fine-tuning. The graphics options in the game need to be properly set for the best experience—one that balances visuals and performance. In this guide, we will list these required settings.
Best Warzone 3 graphics settings for 30 FPS on Steam Deck
The Steam Deck can maintain decent graphics fidelity while playing Warzone 3 at 30 FPS. At 1280 x 800, the console's native screen resolution, you can hit the target framerate while relying on a mix of low, medium, and high settings. This step ensures the game looks pretty, but 30 FPS can be severely limiting for a competitive, fast-paced game like Warzone. Nevertheless, the experience isn't too bad, given the visual quality.
The detailed settings combination for 30 FPS on the Steam Deck is as follows:
Display
- Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive
- Display monitor: Primary monitor
- Display adapter: AMD VANGOGH
- Screen refresh rate: Maximum supported by the display
- Display resolution: 1200 x 800
- Aspect ratio: Automatic
- V-sync: Off
- Custom frame rate limit: Custom
- Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Brightness: As per your preference
- Focused mode: Off
- Nvidia reflex low latency: N/A
Quality
- Quality presets: Custom
- Render resolution: 100
- Dynamic resolution: Off
- Upscaling/sharpening: Off
- Anti-aliasing: SMAA T2X
- VRAM scale target: 90
- Variable rate shading: On
Details and textures
- Texture resolution: Low
- Texture filter anisotropic: Normal
- Depth of field: Off
- Detail quality level: Medium
- Particle resolution: Medium
- Bullet impacts: On
- Persistent effects: Off
- Shader quality: High
- On-demand texture streaming: Off
Shadow and lighting
- Shadow quality: Medium
- Screen space shadows: Medium
- Ambient occlusion: On
- Screen space reflections: On
- Static reflection quality: High
Environment
- Tessellation: Near
- Terrain memory: Max
- Volumetric quality: High
- Deferred physics quality: High
- Weather grid volumes: High
- Water quality: Wave wetness
View
- Field of view (FOV): 120
- ADS field of view: Affected
- Weapon field of view: Default
- Vehicle field of view: Default
Camera
- World motion blur: Off
- Weapon motion blur: Off
- Film grain: 0.00
- 1st person camera movement: Default (100%)
- Spectator camera: Helmet camera
- Inverted flashbang: Off
Best Warzone 3 graphics settings for 60 FPS on Steam Deck
60 FPS in Warzone can be a bit hard to hit on the Steam Deck. The console doesn't pack enough power to run the game at this framerate, even with the lowest settings. You can expect 50-55 FPS with this combination, which is not all that bad, given the pros of this portable and practical handheld.
As common consensus dictates, we recommend sticking to the very low preset for the best framerates on the Steam Deck. The detailed settings list for the same is as follows:
Display
- Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive
- Display monitor: Primary monitor
- Display adapter: AMD VANGOGH
- Screen refresh rate: Maximum supported by the display
- Display resolution: 1280 x 720
- Aspect ratio: Automatic
- V-sync: Off
- Custom frame rate limit: Custom
- Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Brightness: As per your preference
- Focused mode: Off
- Nvidia reflex low latency: N/A
Quality
- Quality presets: Basic
- Render resolution: 100
- Dynamic resolution: Off
- Upscaling/sharpening: Off
- Anti-aliasing: SMAA T2X
- VRAM scale target: 90
- Variable rate shading: On
Details and textures
- Texture resolution: Very low
- Texture filter anisotropic: Low
- Depth of field: Off
- Detail quality level: Low
- Particle resolution: Very low
- Bullet impacts: Off
- Persistent effects: Off
- Shader quality: Low
- On-demand texture streaming: Off
Shadow and lighting
- Shadow quality: Very low
- Screen space shadows: Off
- Ambient occlusion: Off
- Screen space reflections: Off
- Static reflection quality: Low
Environment
- Tessellation: Off
- Terrain memory: Min
- Volumetric quality: Low
- Deferred physics quality: Off
- Weather grid volumes: Off
- Water quality: Wave wetness
View
- Field of view (FOV): 120
- ADS field of view: Affected
- Weapon field of view: Default
- Vehicle field of view: Default
Camera
- World motion blur: Off
- Weapon motion blur: Off
- Film grain: 0.00
- 1st person camera movement: Default (100%)
- Spectator camera: Helmet camera
- Inverted flashbang: Off
The Steam Deck isn't the most powerful console out there. With the above settings compromises applied, the game looks nowhere as good as it does on PC. But, given the portability and efficiency factor, we believe it's a fair trade-off.