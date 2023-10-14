Best Modern Warfare 3 settings for Steam Deck

The Steam Deck is one of the most popular handheld gaming consoles currently available. However, this device doesn't pack the most powerful hardware, which makes playing new games like Modern Warfare 3 on it pretty difficult. High framerates are crucial in shooters like this Call of Duty title. Hitting higher than 60 FPS on the handheld is impossible without going for the lowest settings in MW3 at a low resolution.

That said, with sufficient fine-tuning, the Steam Deck can play Modern Warfare 3 pretty well at 30 FPS. The game still won't look the best on this device, even when it's running at 30 frames per second.

However, thanks to a decent framerate, it can yield a satisfactory experience on Valve's handheld offering. That said, this article will list the best MW3 settings to get 30 FPS and 60 FPS on the Deck.

Best Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) graphics settings for 30 FPS on Steam Deck

Hitting 30 FPS in Modern Warfare 3 on the Steam Deck isn't particularly difficult. You won't have to rely on some crazy upscaling to achieve this framerate, either. It is recommended to use a mix of low and medium settings in this game for the best experience.

The following settings combination works best for MW3 on the Steam Deck:

Display

Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive

Fullscreen exclusive Display monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Display adapter: AMD VANGOGH

AMD VANGOGH Screen refresh rate: Maximum supported by the display

Maximum supported by the display Display resolution: 1200 x 800

1200 x 800 Aspect ratio: Automatic

Automatic V-sync: Off

Off Custom frame rate limit: Custom

Custom Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

2.2 (sRGB) Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Focused mode: Off

Off Nvidia reflex low latency: N/A

Quality

Quality presets: Custom

Custom Render resolution: 100

100 Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Upscaling/sharpening: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: SMAA T2X

SMAA T2X VRAM scale target: 90

90 Variable rate shading: On

Details and textures

Texture resolution: Low

Low Texture filter anisotropic: Normal

Normal Depth of field: Off

Off Detail quality level: Medium

Medium Particle resolution: Medium

Medium Bullet impacts: On

On Persistent effects: Off

Off Shader quality: High

High On-demand texture streaming: Off

Shadow and lighting

Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Screen space shadows: Medium

Medium Ambient occlusion: On

On Screen space reflections: On

On Static reflection quality: High

Environment

Tessellation: Near

Near Terrain memory: Max

Max Volumetric quality: High

High Deferred physics quality: High

High Weather grid volumes: High

High Water quality: Wave wetness

View

Field of view (FOV): 120

120 ADS field of view: Affected

Affected Weapon field of view: Default

Default Vehicle field of view: Default

Camera

World motion blur: Off

Off Weapon motion blur: Off

Off Film grain: 0.00

0.00 1st person camera movement: Default (100%)

Default (100%) Spectator camera: Helmet camera

Helmet camera Inverted flashbang: Off

Best Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) graphics settings for 60 FPS on Steam Deck

60 FPS can be pretty hard to hit in Modern Warfare 3. Gamers will have to crank down this title's settings to the absolute lowest at 800p for such high framerates. The visuals take a significant hit this way. If that isn't a problem, the Deck can play the Call of Duty shooter pretty well at 60 FPS.

The detailed settings list for the Steam Deck is as follows:

Display

Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive

Fullscreen exclusive Display monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Display adapter: AMD VANGOGH

AMD VANGOGH Screen refresh rate: Maximum supported by the display

Maximum supported by the display Display resolution: 1200 x 800

1200 x 800 Aspect ratio: Automatic

Automatic V-sync: Off

Off Custom frame rate limit: Custom

Custom Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

2.2 (sRGB) Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Focused mode: Off

Off Nvidia reflex low latency: N/A

Quality

Quality presets: Basic

Basic Render resolution: 100

100 Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Upscaling/sharpening: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: SMAA T2X

SMAA T2X VRAM scale target: 90

90 Variable rate shading: On

Details and textures

Texture resolution: Very low

Very low Texture filter anisotropic: Low

Low Depth of field: Off

Off Detail quality level: Low

Low Particle resolution: Very low

Very low Bullet impacts: Off

Off Persistent effects: Off

Off Shader quality: Low

Low On-demand texture streaming: Off

Shadow and lighting

Shadow quality: Very low

Very low Screen space shadows: Off

Off Ambient occlusion: Off

Off Screen space reflections: Off

Off Static reflection quality: Low

Environment

Tessellation: Off

Off Terrain memory: Min

Min Volumetric quality: Low

Low Deferred physics quality: Off

Off Weather grid volumes: Off

Off Water quality: Wave wetness

View

Field of view (FOV): 120

120 ADS field of view: Affected

Affected Weapon field of view: Default

Default Vehicle field of view: Default

Camera

World motion blur: Off

Off Weapon motion blur: Off

Off Film grain: 0.00

0.00 1st person camera movement: Default (100%)

Default (100%) Spectator camera: Helmet camera

Helmet camera Inverted flashbang: Off

The Steam Deck packs modest hardware. Despite this, the console can run Modern Warfare 3 at high framerates without major hiccups if bad graphics isn't a concern.