Best Modern Warfare 3 settings for Steam Deck

The Steam Deck is one of the most popular handheld gaming consoles currently available. However, this device doesn't pack the most powerful hardware, which makes playing new games like Modern Warfare 3 on it pretty difficult. High framerates are crucial in shooters like this Call of Duty title. Hitting higher than 60 FPS on the handheld is impossible without going for the lowest settings in MW3 at a low resolution.
That said, with sufficient fine-tuning, the Steam Deck can play Modern Warfare 3 pretty well at 30 FPS. The game still won't look the best on this device, even when it's running at 30 frames per second.
However, thanks to a decent framerate, it can yield a satisfactory experience on Valve's handheld offering. That said, this article will list the best MW3 settings to get 30 FPS and 60 FPS on the Deck.
Best Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) graphics settings for 30 FPS on Steam Deck
Hitting 30 FPS in Modern Warfare 3 on the Steam Deck isn't particularly difficult. You won't have to rely on some crazy upscaling to achieve this framerate, either. It is recommended to use a mix of low and medium settings in this game for the best experience.
The following settings combination works best for MW3 on the Steam Deck:
Display
- Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive
- Display monitor: Primary monitor
- Display adapter: AMD VANGOGH
- Screen refresh rate: Maximum supported by the display
- Display resolution: 1200 x 800
- Aspect ratio: Automatic
- V-sync: Off
- Custom frame rate limit: Custom
- Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Brightness: As per your preference
- Focused mode: Off
- Nvidia reflex low latency: N/A
Quality
- Quality presets: Custom
- Render resolution: 100
- Dynamic resolution: Off
- Upscaling/sharpening: Off
- Anti-aliasing: SMAA T2X
- VRAM scale target: 90
- Variable rate shading: On
Details and textures
- Texture resolution: Low
- Texture filter anisotropic: Normal
- Depth of field: Off
- Detail quality level: Medium
- Particle resolution: Medium
- Bullet impacts: On
- Persistent effects: Off
- Shader quality: High
- On-demand texture streaming: Off
Shadow and lighting
- Shadow quality: Medium
- Screen space shadows: Medium
- Ambient occlusion: On
- Screen space reflections: On
- Static reflection quality: High
Environment
- Tessellation: Near
- Terrain memory: Max
- Volumetric quality: High
- Deferred physics quality: High
- Weather grid volumes: High
- Water quality: Wave wetness
View
- Field of view (FOV): 120
- ADS field of view: Affected
- Weapon field of view: Default
- Vehicle field of view: Default
Camera
- World motion blur: Off
- Weapon motion blur: Off
- Film grain: 0.00
- 1st person camera movement: Default (100%)
- Spectator camera: Helmet camera
- Inverted flashbang: Off
Best Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) graphics settings for 60 FPS on Steam Deck
60 FPS can be pretty hard to hit in Modern Warfare 3. Gamers will have to crank down this title's settings to the absolute lowest at 800p for such high framerates. The visuals take a significant hit this way. If that isn't a problem, the Deck can play the Call of Duty shooter pretty well at 60 FPS.
The detailed settings list for the Steam Deck is as follows:
Display
- Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive
- Display monitor: Primary monitor
- Display adapter: AMD VANGOGH
- Screen refresh rate: Maximum supported by the display
- Display resolution: 1200 x 800
- Aspect ratio: Automatic
- V-sync: Off
- Custom frame rate limit: Custom
- Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Brightness: As per your preference
- Focused mode: Off
- Nvidia reflex low latency: N/A
Quality
- Quality presets: Basic
- Render resolution: 100
- Dynamic resolution: Off
- Upscaling/sharpening: Off
- Anti-aliasing: SMAA T2X
- VRAM scale target: 90
- Variable rate shading: On
Details and textures
- Texture resolution: Very low
- Texture filter anisotropic: Low
- Depth of field: Off
- Detail quality level: Low
- Particle resolution: Very low
- Bullet impacts: Off
- Persistent effects: Off
- Shader quality: Low
- On-demand texture streaming: Off
Shadow and lighting
- Shadow quality: Very low
- Screen space shadows: Off
- Ambient occlusion: Off
- Screen space reflections: Off
- Static reflection quality: Low
Environment
- Tessellation: Off
- Terrain memory: Min
- Volumetric quality: Low
- Deferred physics quality: Off
- Weather grid volumes: Off
- Water quality: Wave wetness
View
- Field of view (FOV): 120
- ADS field of view: Affected
- Weapon field of view: Default
- Vehicle field of view: Default
Camera
- World motion blur: Off
- Weapon motion blur: Off
- Film grain: 0.00
- 1st person camera movement: Default (100%)
- Spectator camera: Helmet camera
- Inverted flashbang: Off
The Steam Deck packs modest hardware. Despite this, the console can run Modern Warfare 3 at high framerates without major hiccups if bad graphics isn't a concern.