Best Modern Warfare 3 settings for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

Modern Warfare 3 open beta launches on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles later today. Gamers on the Microsoft console can join the fun right away. The shooter already debuted on the PlayStation consoles a week ago. With improved graphics and gameplay elements, the title is now more enjoyable than ever.
However, it is advised that gamers spend some time customizing the settings for the best experience. The game bundles dozens of settings for fine-tuning the controller and graphics options. Sufficient fine-tuning will give you an extra edge in gunfights. Let's go over the best settings combination for the Xbox consoles in this article.
Modern Warfare 3 settings for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S
Customizing the controller settings is very important in Modern Warfare 3. These settings will determine your experience in the shooter. The game bundles a bunch of settings that allow players to set the controller just like they want.
Our recommendations for the best controller settings on the Xbox One and Series X/S are as follows:
Best controller settings
- Horizontal stick sensitivity: 9
- Aiming input device: Controller
Inputs
- Bumper ping: Off
- Flip L1/L2 and R1/R2: Off
- Stick layout preset: Default
- Controller vibration: Off
- Trigger effect: Off
Deadzone inputs
- Test stick deadzone: off
- Left stick min: 0
- Left stick max: 99
- Right stick min: 0
- Right stick max: 100
- L2 button deadzone: 0
- R2 button deadzone: 0
Button layout
- Button layout preset: Tactical
- Jump/stand/mantle: ✕
- Change stance/slide/dive: R3
- Interact/reload: ◻
- Next weapon: △
- Fire weapon: R2
- Aim down sight: L2
- Lethal equipment: R1
- Tactical equipment: L1
- Sprint/tactical sprint/focus: L3
- Melee: ◯
- Mark location/ping wheel: D-pad up
- Drop/backpack: D-pad down
Aiming
- Horizontal stick sensitivity: 9
- Vertical stick sensitivity: 8
- Sensitivity multiplier:
- Ground vehicles sensitivity multiplier: 1.00
- Tablet sensitivity multiplier: 1.00
- Vertical aim axis:
- Vertical aim (on foot): Standard
- Vertical aim (ground vehicles): Standard
- Tactical stance sensitivity multiplier: 0.90
- Aim response curve type: Dynamic
- Aim response curve slope scale: 1.00
- ADS sensitivity multiplier (focus): 1.00
- ADS sensitivity transition timing: Instant
- Custom sensitivity per zoom: On
Aim assist
- Target aim assist: On
- Aim assist type: Black ops
Motion sensor aiming
- Motion sensor behavior: Off
Gameplay
- Automatic sprint: Automatic tactical sprint
- Auto move forward: Off
- Tactical spring behavior: Single tap sprint
- Grounded mantle: Off
- Automatic airborne mantle: Partial
- Automatic ground mantle: Off
- Invert slide and dive behavior: Standard
- Plunging underwater: Trigger
- Sprinting door bash: On
- Ledge climb behavior: Mantle only
Best console graphics settings
Graphics settings are pretty important in deciding the overall experience as well. Since you'll be playing on an Xbox, any wrong changes to the settings won't make Modern Warfare 3 completely unplayable. However, we recommend a few tweaks for the best experience.
- On-demand texture streaming: On
Post-processing effects
- World motion blur: Off
- Weapon motion blur: Off
- Film grain: 0.00
- Depth of field: Off
- FidelityFX CAS: On
- FidelityFX CAS strength: 80
View
Do note that the 120 Hz mode is only available on the Xbox Series X console. The One and Series S will be stuck to 60 FPS experiences. The detailed best settings list is as follows:
- 120Hz refresh rate: On
- Field view (FOV): 120
- ADS field of view: Affected
- Weapon field of view: Wide
- 1st person camera movement: Least (50%)
- Inverted flashbang: Off
- Spectator camera: Game perspective
- Brightness: As per your preference
- Safe area: As per your preference
Best console audio settings
- Audio mix: Home theater
- Master volume: 72
- Gameplay music volume: 0
- Dialogue volume: 76
- Effects Volume: 100
- Voice chat volume: 34
- Cinematic music volume: 38
Best interface settings
Customizing the interface settings can help in gameplay as well. Modern Warfare 3 bundles a bunch of these options that can be customized to completely change up how the game looks on the Xbox consoles. Our recommendation is as follows:
- Subtitles: All off
- Subtitles size: Default
- Subtitles background opacity: 0
- Menu text size: Default
- Text chat text size: Default
- Language selection: English
- Color customization: As per your preference
HUD
- Mini map shape: Square
- Mini map rotation: On
- Horizontal compass: On
- Crosshairs: On
- Center dot: On
- Center dot scale: Default
- Hit markers visuals: On
- Damage-based hit markers: On
- Player names: Full name
- In-game text chat: On
- Vehicle HUD prompts: Fade after 5 seconds
Telemetry
- Server latency: On
- Packet loss: On
- Clock: Off
- Connection meter: Off
Menu
- Hide settings details: Off
- Gameplay tips: On
- Tooltips: Off
- Parallax effects: On
- Menu prompts: Automatic
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 plays pretty well with these above settings applied. It is one of the few games that, despite being demanding on graphics hardware, is launching on the Xbox One as well. Therefore, players with any Microsoft console from the last ten years will be able to enjoy the title with our recommended settings combination.