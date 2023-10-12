Best Modern Warfare 3 settings for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

Modern Warfare 3 open beta launches on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles later today. Gamers on the Microsoft console can join the fun right away. The shooter already debuted on the PlayStation consoles a week ago. With improved graphics and gameplay elements, the title is now more enjoyable than ever.

However, it is advised that gamers spend some time customizing the settings for the best experience. The game bundles dozens of settings for fine-tuning the controller and graphics options. Sufficient fine-tuning will give you an extra edge in gunfights. Let's go over the best settings combination for the Xbox consoles in this article.

Modern Warfare 3 settings for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

Modern Warfare 3 brings better gameplay and multiplayer to the popular formula. (Image via Activision)

Customizing the controller settings is very important in Modern Warfare 3. These settings will determine your experience in the shooter. The game bundles a bunch of settings that allow players to set the controller just like they want.

Our recommendations for the best controller settings on the Xbox One and Series X/S are as follows:

Best controller settings

Horizontal stick sensitivity: 9

9 Aiming input device: Controller

Inputs

Bumper ping: Off

Off Flip L1/L2 and R1/R2: Off

Off Stick layout preset: Default

Default Controller vibration: Off

Off Trigger effect: Off

Deadzone inputs

Test stick deadzone: off

off Left stick min: 0

0 Left stick max: 99

99 Right stick min: 0

0 Right stick max: 100

100 L2 button deadzone: 0

0 R2 button deadzone: 0

Button layout

Button layout preset: Tactical

Tactical Jump/stand/mantle: ✕

✕ Change stance/slide/dive: R3

R3 Interact/reload: ◻

◻ Next weapon: △

△ Fire weapon: R2

R2 Aim down sight: L2

L2 Lethal equipment: R1

R1 Tactical equipment: L1

L1 Sprint/tactical sprint/focus: L3

L3 Melee: ◯

◯ Mark location/ping wheel: D-pad up

D-pad up Drop/backpack: D-pad down

Aiming

Horizontal stick sensitivity: 9

9 Vertical stick sensitivity: 8

8 Sensitivity multiplier:

Ground vehicles sensitivity multiplier: 1.00

1.00 Tablet sensitivity multiplier: 1.00

1.00 Vertical aim axis:

Vertical aim (on foot) : Standard

: Standard Vertical aim (ground vehicles): Standard

Standard Tactical stance sensitivity multiplier: 0.90

0.90 Aim response curve type: Dynamic

Dynamic Aim response curve slope scale: 1.00

1.00 ADS sensitivity multiplier (focus): 1.00

1.00 ADS sensitivity transition timing: Instant

Instant Custom sensitivity per zoom: On

Aim assist

Target aim assist: On

On Aim assist type: Black ops

Motion sensor aiming

Motion sensor behavior: Off

Gameplay

Automatic sprint: Automatic tactical sprint

Automatic tactical sprint Auto move forward: Off

Off Tactical spring behavior: Single tap sprint

Single tap sprint Grounded mantle: Off

Off Automatic airborne mantle: Partial

Partial Automatic ground mantle: Off

Off Invert slide and dive behavior: Standard

Standard Plunging underwater: Trigger

Trigger Sprinting door bash: On

On Ledge climb behavior: Mantle only

Best console graphics settings

Modern Warfare 3 features improved visuals on the Xbox. (Image via Activision)

Graphics settings are pretty important in deciding the overall experience as well. Since you'll be playing on an Xbox, any wrong changes to the settings won't make Modern Warfare 3 completely unplayable. However, we recommend a few tweaks for the best experience.

On-demand texture streaming: On

Post-processing effects

World motion blur: Off

Off Weapon motion blur: Off

Off Film grain: 0.00

0.00 Depth of field: Off

Off FidelityFX CAS: On

On FidelityFX CAS strength: 80

View

Do note that the 120 Hz mode is only available on the Xbox Series X console. The One and Series S will be stuck to 60 FPS experiences. The detailed best settings list is as follows:

120Hz refresh rate: On

On Field view (FOV): 120

120 ADS field of view: Affected

Affected Weapon field of view: Wide

Wide 1st person camera movement: Least (50%)

Least (50%) Inverted flashbang: Off

Off Spectator camera: Game perspective

Game perspective Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Safe area: As per your preference

Best console audio settings

Audio mix: Home theater

Home theater Master volume: 72

72 Gameplay music volume: 0

0 Dialogue volume: 76

76 Effects Volume: 100

100 Voice chat volume: 34

34 Cinematic music volume: 38

Best interface settings

The interface in Modern Warfare 3. (Image via UnitedG/YouTube)

Customizing the interface settings can help in gameplay as well. Modern Warfare 3 bundles a bunch of these options that can be customized to completely change up how the game looks on the Xbox consoles. Our recommendation is as follows:

Subtitles: All off

All off Subtitles size: Default

Default Subtitles background opacity: 0

0 Menu text size: Default

Default Text chat text size: Default

Default Language selection: English

English Color customization: As per your preference

HUD

Mini map shape: Square

Square Mini map rotation: On

On Horizontal compass: On

On Crosshairs: On

On Center dot: On

On Center dot scale: Default

Default Hit markers visuals: On

On Damage-based hit markers: On

On Player names: Full name

Full name In-game text chat: On

On Vehicle HUD prompts: Fade after 5 seconds

Telemetry

Server latency: On

On Packet loss: On

On Clock: Off

Off Connection meter: Off

Menu

Hide settings details: Off

Off Gameplay tips: On

On Tooltips: Off

Off Parallax effects: On

On Menu prompts: Automatic

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 plays pretty well with these above settings applied. It is one of the few games that, despite being demanding on graphics hardware, is launching on the Xbox One as well. Therefore, players with any Microsoft console from the last ten years will be able to enjoy the title with our recommended settings combination.