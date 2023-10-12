Modern Warfare 3 Beta on Xbox is now available, providing fans with an unprecedented look at the highly anticipated game. Players can dive headfirst into the iconic maps that MW3 is reintroducing and explore every nook and corner of these areas. This allows players to become acquainted with the new gameplay mechanics, maps, and equipment before the game's official release.

The goal of the Modern Warfare 3 Xbox Beta is to provide players with an opportunity to preview the game. It is also there to assist developers find and fix any lingering flaws, improving the overall user experience. You are actively contributing to the final changes and enhancements by being a part of this process, making the ultimate gameplay smoother and more fun.

Here's how to pre-load the Modern Warfare 3 Beta onto your Xbox.

How to pre-load Modern Warfare 3 Beta on Xbox

Expand Tweet

Follow these steps to ensure you're ready to go the instant Modern Warfare 3 Beta goes online on Xbox:

Digital pre-load Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta on Xbox

Pre-order Modern Warfare 3 on Xbox Live.

Then look for Modern Warfare 3 in your library.

To download the game, click on the icon.

If you don't see the Beta icon in your library, go to the MW3 Xbox Store website.

Scroll down to 'In This Bundle' and look for the Beta.

Beta Code pre-load Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta on Xbox

Modern Warfare 3 Beta on Xbox will include a beta code for players who pre-ordered the game. You must redeem the code by going to the Call of Duty redemption page. You will be able to download the beta after you have verified the code. If you have an MW3 Beta access code, follow these steps:

Go to CallofDuty.com/redeem.

Sign in to your Activision account.

Enter your code and press the Submit button.

This will provide you with an Xbox Store redemption code.

Open the Store on your Xbox and press the View button.

Choose Redeem.

Enter your new code, and you can pre-load the MW3 Beta.

Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta schedule (Image via Activision)

Once you install the initial 10 MB file, the system will update it to the full 25 GB Beta automatically. Remember that online multiplayer features on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S may require Xbox Live membership.

Players who have pre-ordered Modern Warfare 3 Beta on Xbox will get early access to the game on October 12, 2023, at 10 a.m. PT. Others are welcome to join the beta on October 14, 2023, at 10 a.m. PT.