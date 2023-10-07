Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta "preorder to play" issue: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta is greatly anticipated by some eager gamers. However, this thrill dwindles owing to the "preorder to play" issue that arises, condensing the euphoria into a lethargy of irritation. The testing period of the upcoming title allows players to become acquainted with the new terrains and tactical maneuvers prior to its actual release.

However, gamers are running into roadblocks due to the requirement of preordering the game in order to access the Open Beta. If left unresolved, this issue creates an undesirable disadvantage and, as a result, user unhappiness. This article will go over some possible solutions to deal with the "preorder to play" issue in the upcoming title's Open Beta.

Fixing the "preorder to play" issue in Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta

To fix the "preorder to play" issue in Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta, players should follow the steps detailed below:

1) Purchasing the Preorder package

Pre order Modern Warfare 3 and get Open Beta early access (Image via Activision)

The first step towards resolving the "preorder to play" issue is to actually preorder the game. The Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta preorder packages include the Standard Console Cross-Gen and PC Digital Editions, as well as the Vault Edition.

2) Review Preorder purchase

After purchasing the preorder, take a minute to ensure that the order was successfully completed. Compare your payment method statement to your presale purchase receipt. Check that the order corresponds to the correct version of Modern Warfare 3 that you planned to buy.

3) Check Preorder bonus

One of the advantages of preordering the game, whether the Standard Edition or the Vault Edition, is early access to the Open Beta. Make sure this is displayed on your screen after a successful preorder.

4) Verify Email confirmation

You should receive an email with early access codes to the Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta after completing the preorder. Ascertain that this email was not routed to your spam or trash folders. Keep an eye on these folders during the weeks leading up to the Beta launch.

5) Digital Stores' preorders

Early admission to Open Beta is automatic for those who preordered through digital outlets such as the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Battle.net, or Steam, and no code is necessary.

Before the Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta begins, make sure you're logged into the correct account on the slated platform to avoid the "preorder to play" issue.

Call of Duty fans can expect a lot from the Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta. Early access gamers can delve into the action and test their skills, thanks to a diverse set of game modes. They may also impact the future of this highly anticipated video game by providing valuable feedback and player data to the developers. Check out Sportskeeda's official Call of Duty page for more information.