Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta: How to get a code, redeem, and more

The highly anticipated Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta is rapidly approaching, bringing gamers an exciting opportunity to get in on the action before the official release. To participate in the Open Beta, you will require a unique code. The good news is that it is available to everyone, regardless of whether you pre-ordered the game. However, those who have pre-ordered will receive the privilege of Early Access.

This detailed article attempts to provide you with all the necessary information to help you traverse the MW3 Open Beta experience smoothly. You'll learn how to get your beta code, the step-by-step process of redeeming it, and much more.

How to get the Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta code

The Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta is ramping up for two exhilarating weekends of combat. The first weekend is reserved for PlayStation users alone, while the second welcomes players from all platforms.

Furthermore, each weekend includes not one but two exciting game sessions. The first session is for those who pre-ordered the game and get Early Access to the beta, while the second session is for everyone, regardless of pre-order status.

For those who want to ensure a seat in the MW3 Open Beta, pre-ordering the game is the most secure option. This ensures you a free and desirable position.

However, if you want to participate in the second free session, which is available to everyone, you'll need a beta code. Keep an eye on Call of Duty's official channels across all social media platforms, and pay attention to content creators since they tend to giveaway codes over the course of the beta.

Furthermore, players who have pre-ordered Modern Warfare 3 via the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Battle.net, or Steam Store will not require any beta code; you'll be able to download it immediately when the Early Access begins. For those who pre-ordered from participating retailers, you will receive the Early Access beta code via email on an online receipt or printed on the retail receipt.

How to redeem the Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta code

Once you get your hands on a beta code, you will have to redeem it to be able to download the MW3 Open Beta. Follow the below steps to successfully redeem your code:

Visit Call of Duty's redeem code website (callofduty.com/betaredeem).

Select your platform and login.

Now, enter your MW3 Beta Code.

Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta release date

Expand Tweet

MW3 Open Beta is scheduled to go live on October 6, 2023, at 10 am PT.

First weekend: Exclusive to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users

Early Access Open Beta (Preorder customers) - October 6-7

Open beta (All players) - October 8-10

Second Weekend: All Platforms (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5)

Early Access Open Beta (Preorder customers) - October 12-13

Open beta (All players) - October 14-16

This is everything players need to know regarding the MW3 Open Beta code.