Best MCW 6.8 loadout in Warzone: Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

Call of Duty Warzone marksman rifles can take down enemy operators from a distance. For example, the MCW 6.8 can do the job with two clean headshots. It's a heavy gun but compensates for lack of movement speed with immense stopping power.

This MCW weapon excels in medium and long-ranged combat due to high-bullet velocity and damage range. However, it doesn't perform well in close-range combat. With proper attachments, you can make it into a formidable primary.

You can utilize the weapon gunsmith to modify and personalize the MCW 6.8 similar to others and create a build that would fit your playstyle. This article will highlight the best MCW 6.8 loadout in Warzone.

Best MCW 6.8 loadout attachments in Warzone

Here are all the meta attachments you can use to create a powerful MCW 6.8 setup in Warzone:

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Shred CP90

Shred CP90 Optic: Nydar Model 2023

Nydar Model 2023 Underbarrel: Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip

Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip Ammunition: 6.8 Wraith High Grain

6.8 Wraith High Grain Magazine: 30 Round Mag

The Shred CP90 muzzle increases vertical and horizontal recoil control for better handling at longer ranges.

The Nydar Model 2023 optic is great for this gun as it doesn't hinder movement speed and provides a clear view when using Aim Down Sight (ADS). However, you can replace it with a higher zoom optic attachment.

The Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip underbarrel increases gun kick control, vertical recoil, aiming idle sway, and firing aim stability.

The 6.8 Wraith High Grain ammunition increases bullet velocity and damage range.

The 30-round magazine helps you take more frequent gunfights without reloading too often.

Best MCW 6.8 class setup and perks

Here is a quick guide about the equipment you can utilize with the marksman rifle to make the best out of it.

Perk package:

Perk Slot 1: EOD

EOD Perk Slot 2: Double Time

Double Time Perk Slot 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk Slot 4: Resolute

Equipment:

Field upgrade: Munitions Box

Munitions Box Tactical: Stim

Stim Lethal: Frag Grenade

The MCW 6.8, like its Assault Rifle variant, can deal a lot of damage and benefits from a build that can increase its firepower without compromising mobility stats.

The Resolute and Double Time perks help increase movement speed with a longer Tac Sprint duration and a sudden burst of speed whenever under enemy gunfire. The EOD perk can protect you from explosives like grenades by reducing incoming damage. The Tempered perk is crucial on the battlefield as lets you reset your armor with just two plates.

How to unlock MCW 6.8 in Warzone

Like most weapons, you can get the MCW 6.8 by unlocking the Armory Challenges and completing the required objectives.

Best secondary to MCW 6.8 in Warzone

The MCW 6.8 can crush opponents in medium and long-range gunfights. So, pairing it with a Sub Machine Gun (SMG) is ideal for winning close-quarter combat scenarios.

