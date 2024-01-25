Call of Duty Warzone players are extremely frustrated with the "silent footsteps" in the game after the Season 1 Reloaded update. The last update almost broke the game, and the battle royale's primary developer, Raven Software, immediately tried to fix it. However, it seems like footstep audio is still a massive issue in the CoD battle royale, and players are having difficulty distinguishing where enemies are coming from.

On Reddit, a user named Underscorealphax raised this issue and started a thread with the caption,

"Silent footsteps are ruining the game."

Let's take a look at what other players from the Warzone community have to say about the situation.

Is "silent footsteps" ruining Warzone for fans?

It seems like the community is facing a major problem regarding footstep audio in Warzone. While Raven Software acknowledged the problem several times, the fixes are reportedly not working.

In the Reddit thread, a user named MilR__ pointed out that the "verticality of the audio" also seems to be a major issue.

This means, a player would have a hard time understanding where the enemies are if there are multiple floors. Another user added to the comment by saying,

"It's almost like they have one footstep.wav file."

A user named rklive also pointed out that there is a serious problem with how the audio travels in the current iteration of Call of Duty Warzone, and this issue is not related to the overall bad audio experience.

The user further explained that the audio travelling feature is fine when it's going horizontally. However, it becomes hard to point out when there are layers of places around you. For instance, if another player uses a zipline right behind you, you won't be able to hear the sound, which will give them the perfect opportunity to kill you.

While this might be an advantage for players who constantly move around the map, this "silent audio" is surely giving a hard time to those who like to play tactically.

A user named BitterProgress also pointed out that the developer is not oblivious to the issue. Raven Software has acknowledged the audio problem several times since the release of the new integration, and has claimed that it has worked on it and made things better. However, it seems like the work is not enough for players to have a satisfying gaming experience.

What do you think regarding the audio situation in Warzone? Let us know in the comment section.