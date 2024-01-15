Raven disables Ascenders in Urzikstan after new Warzone glitch

Raven Software has disabled several Ascenders in the Urzikstan map in response to a new Warzone glitch. This decision comes after various streamers, including TimTheTatman, showcased the exploit during their gameplay. The developers made the announcement on January 13 after the streamers reported the new glitch.

Warzone has experienced its fair share of bugs and glitches that impact the battle royale experience, and the developers often respond to these issues by temporarily disabling specific features in the game. This is done to prevent players from exploiting glitches until a more permanent fix can be implemented.

New Warzone glitch allows players to go under the map

The new Warzone glitch allows players to access prohibited locations on the Urzikstan map using Ascenders to go underground. While under the map, you can essentially shoot and explore without the fear of being seen by enemies.

TimTheTatman exposed this game-breaking Warzone glitch that allows players to go underneath the Urzikstan map. While playing with Dr Disrespect and ZLaner during one of his streams, TimTheTatman and his team encountered an enemy shooting them from beneath the ground at the Urzikstan Cargo POI.

Investigation revealed that the glitch could be executed by zip-lining down from a nearby bridge, instantly deploying the parachute, flying under the map, and then swimming up to the surface. TimTheTatman reported the issue to the developers for a fix.

Other players have reportedly encountered these glitches at the start of their season. In fact, this isn't even the first time a Call of Duty title had this issue. This underground glitch has also been seen in other maps in the past.

Raven addresses the underground Warzone glitch

The Call of Duty developers quickly addressed the issue after popular streamers reported the glitch. On January 13, the developers announced on X that they were temporarily disabling some Ascenders across the Urzikstan map. These Ascenders were disabled in specific areas where players had reported encountering the glitch.

