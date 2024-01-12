Warzone December 11 patch notes: MTZ Interceptor and Snake Shot Ammunition nerf, bug fixes, and more

Call of Duty: Warzone December 11 patch is live, and the update has fixed some major issues that players have been facing in the past couple of weeks. The patch notes for the December 11 update showcase all the changes done to the game. However, remember that the weapon adjustments mentioned are not applicable yet. Raven Software has mentioned that the players will be able to see those changes starting from January 17, Season 1 Reloaded update.

If you want to learn the entire Warzone December 11 patch notes, read below.

Warzone December 11 patch notes

Expand Tweet

Here are all the global changes:

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue preventing CDL Team Bundles from unlocking properly when purchased from the Store.

Fixed an issue causing Event progress not to track properly on the front-end menu.

Fixed an issue preventing Emblems from being awarded properly for Prestige Level progress.

Fixed an issue causing some Soap Operator Skins to not have appropriate menu imagery and text.

Warzone only changes

A major change that is coming to Warzone is the MTZ Interceptor nerf. The weapon became extremely overpowered after the last update and created an unbalanced environment for players to compete against each other.

Here are all the changes :

Weapon Adjustments in Warzone December 11 patch update

Please note that additional weapon adjustments will go live in the Season 1 Reloaded update, which is slated to be released on January 17, 2024.

» Marksman Rifle «

MTZ Interceptor (MWIII)

Max Damage reduced to 85, down from 95

Min Damage reduced to 78, down from 84

Attachment Adjustments

» Ammunition «

Snake Shot

This attachment will be reenabled with the scheduled Playlist update at 10 AM PT.

Damage per pellet at max range reduced to 12, down from 34

Bug fixes

Fixed more collision issues with various elements across Urzikstan allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue allowing Players to duplicate Loadout Drop Markers.

Fixed an issue causing the Dead Silence icon to unintendedly appear in the killcam.

Fixed an issue allowing Players to exploit the Cash deposit balloon in Plunder.

Fixed an issue allowing Players to duplicate items in the Backpack menu.

Fixed an issue causing Players to get stuck in the Gulag.

Fixed an issue causing the After Action Report to end abruptly.

Fixed an issue causing some Attachments to not appear correctly when equipped on certain Weapons.

Fixed an issue preventing the Dual Kamas unlock challenge from tracking properly.

Fixed an issue causing Players to be sent back to the front Menu while navigating Attachments in the Gunsmith.

That is all there is to know about Warzone December 11 patch notes.

Check out our other Warzone guides -

How to unlock JAK Annihilator Bullpup Kit in Warzone || Best one shot sniper loadout in Warzone Season 1 || 5 best meta weapons to use in Warzone Season 1 || 5 best perks to use in Warzone