How to get better footsteps audio in Warzone

In the highly competitive world of Warzone, having a strategic advantage over your opponents can be the difference between victory and defeat. One way to gain the upper hand is to optimize your audio settings to ensure you can hear enemy footsteps with utmost clarity. Urzikstan is now here with a different approach to map design, and that means audio cues are poles apart.

In this guide, we'll delve into the best audio settings to help you fine-tune your Warzone experience and amplify the sound of approaching footsteps.

Tips to get better footsteps audio in Warzone

Begin by navigating to your Warzone audio settings and selecting the appropriate audio mix. If you're equipped with high-quality headphones, the classic "Headphones" option is your go-to. However, if you're using more budget-friendly headphones, opt for the "Headphones Base Boost" to enhance the detection of footsteps.

This setting can prove invaluable, especially when using headsets with limited dynamic range.

Configuring volumes

The most critical section within the audio settings is the volume configuration. Maximize your advantage by setting the master volume to 100. Dive deeper into the settings by adjusting the following:

Gameplay music volume: Reduce this to zero to eliminate interference with critical in-game sounds.

Dialog volume: Set to around 30 to catch important dialog cues without drowning out other crucial audio elements.

Effects volume: Crank this up to 100 to amplify important sounds like gunfire and footsteps.

Voice chat volume: Adjust to approximately 40 to maintain clear communication with teammates.

Cinematic music volume and War tracks volume: Turn both of these settings off, as they are unnecessary and can distract from essential audio cues.

Voice chat and proximity chat

In the voice chat section, toggle the settings according to your preferences. While having voice chat on can provide amusing interactions, ensure proximity chat is turned off if you're using external communication tools like Discord. This prevents opponents from eavesdropping on your conversations, giving you a strategic advantage.

Subtitles and functionality

Disable subtitles to avoid distraction from crucial visual cues in the game. In the functionality section, turn off mono audio to maintain surround sound effects and accurately identify the direction of approaching footsteps.

Additionally, disable the reduce tinnitus sound, as it can obscure high-pitched noises critical for identifying footsteps and gunfire.

Final adjustments

In the final stretch of Warzone audio settings, turn off War tracks as a passenger and disable Juggernaut music to eliminate unnecessary audio distractions during gameplay.

Optimizing your Warzone audio settings is a strategic move that can significantly impact your ability to detect enemy footsteps and gain a competitive edge.

By following these guidelines, you can fine-tune your audio preferences to create an immersive and effective auditory experience. Stay vigilant, adapt these settings to your playstyle, and enhance your gameplay with an acute sense of situational awareness.