How to hear footsteps clearly in Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded

Getting the correct audio cues and footsteps in Warzone 2 is intrinsic to performing well in the game. However, audio in a battle royale setting can sometimes feel clunky and inconsistent. Numerous factors within the game affect the reception of audio, and without the right audio configurations, players will definitely feel themselves lacking behind.

In this article, we have compiled the best audio settings for the game, which players can use to enhance their overall gaming experience. It must be noted that, despite the best settings, there will always be a margin for error in receiving clear footsteps and audio cues in a battle royale game as chaotic as Warzone 2.

Best audio settings to use in Warzone 2

With the content progressing within the game since the release of Season 4 Reloaded, players must also stay updated with their audio settings for their games. Footstep audio is essential and often can be the determining factor for players losing a duel with the enemy.

Disclaimer: Audio settings are preferential, and depending on one's audio gear, the experience might differ.

On that note, here is a list of the best audio settings for players to use in Warzone 2:

Volumes

Audio Mix: Headphones Bass Boost

Headphones Bass Boost Master Volume: 60

60 Music Volume: 0

0 Dialogue Volume: 40

40 Effects Volume: 100

100 Hit Marker Volume: 40

40 Speakers/Headphones Game Sound Device: Default System Device

Default System Device Mono Audio: Off

Voice Chat

Voice Chat: On

On Game Voice Channel: All Lobby

All Lobby Last Words Voice Chat : On

: On Proximity Chat : On

: On Voice Chat Device: Default System Device

Audio Advanced Settings

Juggernaut Music: Off

Off Hit Marker Sound Effects: Classic

Classic Mute Game When Minimized: On

On Reduce Tinnitus Sound: On

Subtitles

Subtitles: Custom

Custom Campaign: On

On Multiplayer: On

On Coop: Off

Off DMZ: Off

Off Subtitles Size: Default

Default Subtitles Background Opacity: 0

What is the best audio mode for Warzone 2?

Our overall recommendation to get the best receptive audio mode experience to listening to footsteps is to have the master volume cranked at around 60-70 with the bass-boosted mix. We believe this works well to keep track of enemy footsteps and make educated decisions on players' next steps.

Several settings, ranging from the Master Volume to Voice Chat, are subjective to players' tastes. However, keeping subtitles on within the game can often help players get some cues from their operators within the game. This goes hand-in-hand with dialogue volume, for if players miss an important in-game call out from their characters, they can quickly refer to the subtitles.

While these settings will help players get a better idea of the footsteps and other in-game audio cues, much of the audio transmission within the game relies on the audio gear players possess.

For more Call of Duty news and guide, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.