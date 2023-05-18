The dynamic battlefield of Warzone 2 Season 3 sees constant updates that shape the gameplay and dictate the winners. Seasoned players are constantly honing their weapon loadouts to gain an edge. However, a few astute players have uncovered off-meta loadouts that provide them with unexpected advantages. These unconventional loadouts could easily revolutionize the game.

In this article, we highlight the top five off-meta loadouts that cater to a range of distinctive playstyles.

Warzone 2 loadouts that remain dominant despite the shifting meta

5) FTAC RECON

Best FTAC Recon loadout for Warzone 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The first rifle is the FTAC recon, an all-around weapon that excels across various damage ranges. To optimize its performance, players should equip it with the Sakin Thread 40 muzzle attachment and a 3.4x optic for faster ADS (aim-down sight) speed and enhanced stability.

While its 15-round magazine may be perceived as a drawback, the use of .458 High-Velocity ammunition compensates for this by improving both velocity and damage range, effectively balancing out any downsides.

4) STB 556

STB 556 loadout for Warzone 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The STB 556 rifle is an effective mid to long-range option that is pretty straightforward. When compared to alternatives like the Iso Hemlock and M4, the STB 556 proves to be a reliable choice.

Opting for the AIM OP-V4 optic enhances ADS capabilities, while a 45-round magazine allows for faster reloads. The 5.45 High-Velocity ammunition improves performance at mid to long ranges, bolstering both accuracy and damage. Finally, the inclusion of the IG-K30 406 mm barrel and Echoless 80 muzzle attachments further extends the weapon's effective damage range and velocity.

3) KASTOV 545

KASTOV 545 loadout for Warozne 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The KASTOV 545 assault rifle is a unique option that can be highly aggressive and effective if utilized correctly. It remains a solid option even for novice Warzone 2 players, provided they equip it with the right loadouts.

You can use IG-K30 406 mm barrel for better recoil stabilization and handling, with a combination of Echoless 80 suppressor for enhanced damage range and bullet velocity. Optic AIM OP-V4 is good to go for any assault rifle to improve your ADS time. You can also add a 45-round mag, which is a bit slower than the 30-round, but that won't be a problem if you use a 5.45 High-Velocity bullet.

2) BAS-P

BAS-P loadout for Warzone 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The BAS-P is an outstanding SMG rifle that redefines mobility within its class. Among the available choices in Warzone 2's SMG category, the BAS-P truly shines when paired with carefully selected attachments.

The Bruen Flash Grip provides unparalleled stability, ensuring precise control even in intense battles. Meanwhile, the 7 mW laser enhances hip-fire accuracy, granting a decisive edge in close-quarters combat. The Cronin mini pro optic offers exceptional visibility and situational awareness, empowering users to swiftly acquire and track targets at medium distances.

The combination of the Bruen Flash Grip, 7 mW laser, and Cronin mini pro optic transforms the rifle, greatly improving its ADS speed and sprint-to-fire speed. This makes it an invaluable asset for mid-range engagements.

1) TAC-M

TAC-M best loadout for Warzone 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The TAC-M is a semi-automatic rifle topping the list, renowned for its incredible knockdown power in gameplay battles. Some players may initially find its slow firing rate disappointing, but for someone who can consistently hit their targets, it becomes a powerful and formidable weapon.

This weapon proves to be extremely lethal and tops the list when paired with 6.5mm High-Velocity ammunition and a 20-round magazine, enhancing the fire rate and overall damage output.

Additionally, a 3.5x optic is recommended for spotting enemies at medium to long range. The Sakin Thread 40 muzzle attachment provides better control, and the Edge 47 Grip under-barrel attachment ensures stability during intense gunfights.

By utilizing the recommended attachments and loadouts, Warzone 2 players can elevate their performance and excel in the heat of battle.

