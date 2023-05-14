Best Warzone 2 loadout for BAS-P in Season 3 Reloaded

The BAS-P is an SMG that arrived in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 with the Season 1 update. It is a well-rounded weapon that boasts a fast fire rate and great mobility statistics. This makes the gun ideal for close-range engagements. Ever since its introduction to the game, the SMG has undergone several changes. In the latest update, the BAS-P was buffed, making it more viable than ever.

The Season 3 Reloaded update improved the SMG's ADS speed, increased its overall damage, and more. As a result, loadouts based on the older patches are now outdated. Players looking to get the most out of the buffed BAS-P will have to update their loadout.

Keeping this in mind, this guide will take a closer look at the best attachments for the BAS-P in Season 3 Reloaded of Warzone 2.

Best attachments for the BAS-P in Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded

Before players can get started with building the perfect BAS-P loadout for Season 3 Reloaded, they will need to unlock the weapon. During Season 1, the SMG was available via the Battle Pass only. However, those who missed out back then can still get their hands on it by completing in-game challenges.

To acquire the gun in Season 3 Reloaded, players must get 25 headshot kills using an SMG or safely extract with the BAS-P in the DMZ mode. Once acquired, it should be used in a few matches so as to unlock the numerous attachments suggested in this guide.

Here is the best BAS-P loadout in Season 3 Reloaded of Warzone 2:

Barrel: 10.5" Bruen Typhon

10.5" Bruen Typhon Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Stock: Bruen Flash V4 Stock

Bruen Flash V4 Stock Rear Grip: D37 Grip

D37 Grip Magazine: 50 Round Drum

Barrel: The 10.5" Bruen Typhon essentially acts as a suppressor for the weapon. It not only silences the shots but also boosts the gun's damage range, bullet velocity, and hip fire accuracy. This makes the weapon viable in both close and mid-to-long-range engagements.

Laser: The VLK LZR 7MW improves the aim stability of the SMG. It also increases the aim down sight speed and the sprint to fire speed, enabling players to be aggressive with their plays.

Stock: The Bruen Flash V4 Stock greatly enhances the weapon's mobility statistics. It boosts the overall movement speed when the gun is equipped and increases the aim down sight speed.

Bruen Flash V4 Stock (Image via Activision)

Rear Grip: The D37 Grip mostly assists in recoil control. While it does negatively impact the gun's aiming stability, the VLK LZR 7MW counters this aspect of the attachment.

Magazine: The 50 Round Drum ensures that players don't run out of bullets in the middle of a gunfight. Since Warzone 2 allows for the equipment of shields, more bullets are usually required to take down enemies. Moreover, players rarely fight in a 1v1 scenario, so having more bullets in a magazine always helps.

These are the best attachments for the BAS-P in Season 3 Reloaded of Warzone 2. The build takes advantage of the recent buffs and further boosts the gun's capabilities, making it one of the most lethal SMGs in the game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded is live. The update is available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

