Warzone 2 player frustrated as battle royale title has "the worst footstep audio in gaming history"

Just like any other battle royale game, Warzone 2 players use footstep audio to keep track of their surroundings. Not just that, in combat, movement sounds also help gamers determine the location of their opponents. As such, if enemy footsteps are not properly audible, the gameplay can get frustrating very quickly. Unfortunately, this is something that many players have experienced in Warzone 2, one of whom stated:

"Anyone who doesn't think this is the worst footstep audio in gaming history is delusional. Embarrassing that a game of this caliber even considered a ranked mode."

With the launch of Ranked Play in Warzone 2, proper footstep audio has become even more important since it can easily be a deciding factor in whether a player wins or loses Skill Rating (SR) points when a competitive match ends. This is why fans' frustrations at not being able to hear accurate enemy movement sounds are justified.

Warzone 2 players slam developers on Reddit due to inconsistent footstep audio

Since the launch of Warzone 2, footstep audio has been a major issue in this game. Fans have been very vocal about their displeasure with this problem. Although the sound occlusion system was supposed to improve the in-game audio by a significant margin, several players feel that it has made the footstep issue even worse.

Some major audio issues that Operators are still having to face are footsteps coming from the wrong directions and an entire lack of such sounds in certain instances.

This issue is clearly demonstrated in a video that was recently uploaded on Warzone 2's sub-Reddit page by user u/Klubhead. In the video, the Operator can be seen looking out of a window for enemies when, suddenly the High-Alert notification pops on the screen. Then, this player is immediately eliminated by an enemy from behind.

After carefully analyzing the audio, anyone will come to the conclusion that the foe's footsteps can't be heard.

Klubhead's video then rolls to the kill cam, in which the enemy can be clearly seen sprinting into their building. The footsteps from the enemy should have been very loud and clear. However, they weren't. As such, the frustration of the Redditor is quite reasonable.

Reacting to this video, another Redditor commented that the footstep audio of Warzone 1 was actually better. The latter was notorious for not providing proper audio clues regarding footstep directions.

Another player comments that the audio system of Player Unknown Battle Ground (PUBG) is much better than that of Call of Duty's latest battle royale.

Redditor u/infel2no sarcastically points out the fact the footstep audio of WZ2's Gulag has still not been fixed yet.

Activision had announced that participants of this arena wouldn't be able to hear the footsteps of other gamers running around, allowing them to fully focus on their opponent. However, this still hasn't happened.

Redditor u/Skullyy points out the fact that the announcement of in-game events totally covers up the sound of an approaching enemy. They vent their frustration regarding the WZ2's audio situation by calling the game a "complete joke."

Another player, who goes by the username u/Parasin, states that it blows their mind that many fixes for audio issues that were implemented in Warzone 1 were not carried over into its successor.

User u/Grillenium-Falcon points out the fact footstep audio in kill cam is loud and clear, but this isn't the case during an actual match.

The playerbase clearly feels that Warzone 2's audio system is clearly in a bad state and is in severe need of a proper revamp.

Poll : 0 votes