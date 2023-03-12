Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 will receive audio improvements with the Season 2 Reloaded update

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 players have had major complaints regarding the titles' audio system, which barely lets them hear nearby enemy footsteps. Infinity Ward has improved the game's audio in previous updates, and the developers have promised that the Reloaded update will significantly improve the enemy movement audibility.

The mid-season patch is bringing in a plethora of content for both games, including a new weapon, a 6v6 multiplayer map, fresh skins, the second Raid episode, and more. It'll also offer bug fixes and implement weapon-balancing changes. More information on improved footstep audio can be found below.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will have enhanced footstep audio after the Season 2 Reloaded update

Infinity Ward @InfinityWard Season 02 Reloaded will include audio updates:



- Submix fixes that were affecting enemy footstep volume.

- Equalized sand footsteps to better cut through the mix similar to dirt & concrete.



PC users will have an audio update allowing users to select stereo or surround outputs. Season 02 Reloaded will include audio updates:- Submix fixes that were affecting enemy footstep volume.- Equalized sand footsteps to better cut through the mix similar to dirt & concrete.PC users will have an audio update allowing users to select stereo or surround outputs.

Via a tweet from the official account of the developers, it was confirmed that enemy footstep volume was being affected due to a bug in the sub-mix of the games' audio.

As MW2 and WZ2's audio works by playing a single master track for all audio queues in the game rather than playing all audio clips individually, there is a priority order that the titles follow.

Many activities simultaneously take place in the game, such as grenade-induced explosions, killstreak activations, background announcements, gunshots, and more. Unfortunately, the footstep audio is quite low on the titles' priority list, resulting in it not being heard when other activities are taking place near the player.

For example, if a Mortar Strike is being used on Ashika Island, enemy footstep audio will be disabled due to that activity being louder. This will be adjusted in the upcoming update, after which the footstep volume will be increased.

Moreover, the volume of sand footsteps will also be equalized so that it can be easily heard in Warzone 2 or Modern Warfare 2, similar to movement on dirt and concrete.

Infinity Ward @InfinityWard This option will default to stereo if not set. We have been investigating clips which appear to only include the front left and right channels when the output on some PCs may default to surround - resulting in missing channels of audio. This option will default to stereo if not set. We have been investigating clips which appear to only include the front left and right channels when the output on some PCs may default to surround - resulting in missing channels of audio.

Lastly, Infinity Ward mentioned that PC users would receive an audio update that will allow them to select stereo or surround output, giving them more freedom to use their sound systems to their maximum potential.

Season 2 Reloaded for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 releases on March 15 at 9 am PT on all platforms, including PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Poll : 0 votes