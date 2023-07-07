Call of Duty: Warzone 2 was released in November of 2022, and since then, the game has received multiple major updates that have changed it tremendously. There are a lot of settings in the game which tweak various minor details, and all players have different preferences. However, the audio in the battle royale can be improved significantly by inputting the correct settings.

Since the game's launch, many players have complained that it is difficult to hear the sound of enemy footsteps because of the sheer amount of other audio queues constantly being played on the battlefield. This can be fixed to a certain extent by tweaking the audio settings in the game.

What are the best audio settings in Warzone 2?

Players should remember that by changing the audio settings in the battle royale, Modern Warfare 2 is also affected, as both games share the same settings menu. Nonetheless, chances are that the tweaked settings will also improve audio in the multiplayer game modes.

The following are the best audio settings that can be slightly tweaked as per your preference:

Volumes:

Audio Mix: Headphones Bass Boost

Headphones Bass Boost Master Volume: 65

65 Music Volume: 0

0 Dialogue Volume: 30

30 Effects Volume: 75

75 Hit Marker Volume: 50

50 Speakers/Headphones Game Sound Device: Default System Device

Default System Device Mono Audio: Off

Subtitles:

Subtitles: Custom

Custom Campaign: On

On Multiplayer: Off

Off Coop: Off

Off DMZ: Off

Off Subtitles Size: Default

Default Subtitles Background Opacity: 0

Voice Chat:

Voice Chat: On

On Game Voice Channel: All Lobby

All Lobby Last Words Voice Chat : On

: On Proximity Chat : On

: On Voice Chat Device: Default System Device

Microphone:

Microphone Mode : Push to talk

: Push to talk Push to Talk: V

V Mute Yourself When Connecting : On

: On Microphone Input Device : Default System Device

: Default System Device Microphone Level : 100

: 100 Microphone Test: Off

Audio Advanced Settings:

Juggernaut Music: Off

Off Hit Marker Sound Effects: Classic

Classic Mute Game When Minimized: On

On Reduce Tinnitus Sound: On

Headphones Bass Boost is the best mix for hearing footsteps in Warzone 2 as it increases the low frequencies, something which footsteps fall under. This will help you notice footsteps precisely, no matter which audio system you use.

Next, Master Volume is subjective. That said, Music Volume is best turned off as it can be distracting and unnecessary while in the middle of firefights. Dialog Volume is also best decreased, as it is not the most important aspect of the game.

Although Subtitles are not an audio setting, it is best turned off for multiplayer game modes as they can sometimes cover vital parts of the screen. Proximity Voice Chat is best turned on as players can use enemies' chat as intel for their location if footsteps are not heard.

Classic Hit Marker Sound Effect in Warzone 2 is the least interfering, but again, this is a subjective setting. Lastly, the Reduce Tinnitus setting should be left on as it helps reduce the high-pitched sounds after being hit by Stun Grenades and Flashbangs.

Warzone 2 Season 4 is currently live on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

