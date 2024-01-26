Verdansk remake in Warzone: Possible release date, what to expect, and more

In recent developments, the COD community is buzzing with excitement over the unexpected return of Verdansk in the new iteration of Warzone. The release date is a hot topic, and fans are eager to know what changes and improvements they can expect in this highly anticipated remake.

The recent introduction of Ashika Island and Vondel in the new Warzone experience, featuring the movement mechanics from Modern Warfare 3, has left players thrilled. The smooth gameplay experience after the Season 1 updates has impressed the Warzone community.

Expectations for the Verdansk remake in Warzone

Anticipation is building for the return of Rebirth and Fortune Keep in 2024, adding to the excitement of Verdansk making a comeback. The question on everyone's mind is whether Ashika and Vondel will rotate out of the current map pool when these maps make their return in the game. While details remain unknown, the community is eagerly waiting for more information as the release date approaches.

Job listings and expected release date

As discussions around the return of Call of Duty's Verdansk continue, some insiders suggest that Verdansk might make its comeback during the Black Ops 2024 life cycle. The specific version of Verdansk, whether it be from MW2, MW3, or a new iteration, remains uncertain. However, its potential return during the game's fifth anniversary in March 2025 is gaining traction.

Treyarch's involvement in developing a new battle royale map, as confirmed by a job listing, adds an intriguing element to the discussion. The community is speculating that Treyarch might launch its own Warzone map in December 2024, which will integrate with Black Ops: Gulf War, and they might then bring back Verdansk in March 2025 to celebrate the anniversary.

The excitement surrounding Verdansk's return might ship more pre-orders for Black Ops 2024. For Call of Duty Black Ops 6, Activision is reportedly considering offering weeks of Early Access to the zombie mode instead of the traditional campaign Early Access.

The unexpected return of Verdansk in the new Warzone iteration has stirred a lot of excitement. While the release date and specific details remain speculative, the community is eagerly anticipating revisiting this iconic map.

As discussions unfold, players are also discussing the potential changes in pre-order bonuses for the upcoming Black Ops 2024 release. The meta of Warzone is evolving, and fans are eager to see what the future holds for their favorite battle royale experience.